Diageo drops 2020 guidance as China posts "very slow return"

Diageo has joined the ranks of drinks companies that have abandoned their full-year guidance, with the coronavirus pandemic already having a "significant impact" on its performance.

Diageo joined Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg and Heineken in abandoning its forecasts for this year

In a further trading update today, the group flagged the lockdowns in many of its markets, along with the widespread closure of the on-premise channel. In China, where the coronavirus first emerged, Diageo noted a "very slow return" to business in the on-premise.

The channel accounts for about 50% of its sales in Europe and about 20% in North America.

The group also said that production has been ceased at two of its facilities in Nigeria, with all sites also closed across India.

On costs, the company has halted its advertising and promotions investments "that will not be effective in the current environment". Discretionary capital expenditure has also been deferred.

"I am confident in Diageo's long-term strategy and our ability to move quickly in this difficult environment," CEO Ivan Menezes said today. "We will continue to execute with discipline and invest prudently to ensure we are strongly positioned for a recovery in consumer demand.

"I am proud of the resilience and commitment of our people as they work hard to support our partners, customers and communities."

In late-February, Diageo forecast that the coronavirus pandemic will take up to GBP325m (then-US$422m) off its sales in 2020.

"The minute you react to short-term volatility, that's when businesses get into trouble" - just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes