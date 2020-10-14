Diageo director told not to share Brexit talks knowledge

UK watchdogs warned Diageo earlier this year that newly-appointed director John Manzoni must not divulge his "privileged insight" on Brexit negotiations to the alcohol giant.

John Manzoni has joined Diageo as a non-executive director this month

John Manzoni, who joined Diageo this month, is a former civil service chief executive with access to "sensitive information" on European Union exit plans, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) said in June. In a letter that laid out a number of conditions for Manzoni's appointment, ACOBA said there is a risk "it could be perceived his network and influence might assist Diageo unfairly".

The committee ruled Manzoni should not advise Diageo on issues related to Brexit and the UK's future trading relationship with the European Union. It also said Manzoni could not personally lobby on behalf of Diageo for two years from March this year, the month the civil service head left his government post.

According to Diageo's website, Manzoni become a non-executive director on 1 October. He is also set to join Diageo's audit, nomination and remuneration committees.

Manzoni was previously a non-executive director for SABMiller, and continued to work for the brewer after he took up his civil service chief executive role. He also used to work for BP.

A spokesperson for Diageo said the company had no more to add.

