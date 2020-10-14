News

Diageo director told not to share Brexit talks knowledge

14 October 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Heineken must cut costs to aid recovery - analysis

How COVID has accelerated the sobriety trend

Latest sexism row is a whisky watershed

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Diageo director told not to share Brexit insight

Diageo unfazed by Brexit as 'Leave-Day' looms

Heineken CEO seeks "strong evolution" in switch

Beam Suntory launches Ao in GTR

Carlsberg agrees Wernesgruner buy from Bitburger
MORE

Market research

Alcoholic Beverage Innovation - COVID-19 Case Study

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

UK watchdogs warned Diageo earlier this year that newly-appointed director John Manzoni must not divulge his "privileged insight" on Brexit negotiations to the alcohol giant.

John Manzoni has joined Diageo as a non-executive director this month

John Manzoni has joined Diageo as a non-executive director this month

John Manzoni, who joined Diageo this month, is a former civil service chief executive with access to "sensitive information" on European Union exit plans, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) said in June. In a letter that laid out a number of conditions for Manzoni's appointment, ACOBA said there is a risk "it could be perceived his network and influence might assist Diageo unfairly".

The committee ruled Manzoni should not advise Diageo on issues related to Brexit and the UK's future trading relationship with the European Union. It also said Manzoni could not personally lobby on behalf of Diageo for two years from March this year, the month the civil service head left his government post.

According to Diageo's website, Manzoni become a non-executive director on 1 October. He is also set to join Diageo's audit, nomination and remuneration committees.

Manzoni was previously a non-executive director for SABMiller, and continued to work for the brewer after he took up his civil service chief executive role. He also used to work for BP.

A spokesperson for Diageo said the company had no more to add.

How COVID has driven at-home indulgence - consumer trends

Sectors: Beer & cider, HR – personnel, Spirits, Wine

Companies: Diageo

Related Content

Diageo unfazed by Brexit as 'Leave-Day' looms

Diageo unfazed by Brexit as 'Leave-Day' looms...

Imported beer harder to safeguard in UK as Brexit looms - Duvel Moortgat UK GM

Imported beer harder to safeguard in UK as Brexit looms - Duvel Moortgat UK GM...

Warehousing scarcity adds to Brexit pressure on wine

Warehousing scarcity adds to Brexit pressure on wine...

Brexit turmoil ups drinks industry concerns as logistics group calls for 'No Brexit'

Brexit turmoil ups drinks industry concerns as logistics group calls for 'No Brexit'...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?