News

DG Yuengling & Son's Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter - Product Launch

2 October 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Why vodka's US woes could soon be drowned out

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Usual vodka suspects have to sit out US short-term

Why low-alcohol is a growth opportunity for beer

Global Travel Retail - TFWA 2019 Preview

William Grant boosts 2018 sales, profits

Pernod creates glass-free cocktails from seaweed

Diageo veteran switches to Stoli Group as CMO

Pernod Ricard to cut 190 jobs in France overhaul

William Grant's Hendrick’s Amazonia gin - NPD
MORE

Market research

Trends and Opportunities in the US Packaging Industry

Success Case Study: Seedlip Alcohol-Free Spirit

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Global Sector Insights: Scotch Whisky

Vodka (Spirits) Market in United States of America - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

DG Yuengling & Son's Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter

Yuengling Hersheys Chocolate Porter will be available for a limited period

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter will be available for a limited period

Category - Beer, chocolate porter, 4.7% abv

Available - From mid-October

Location - The US, on-premise, in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington DC, Delaware, Indiana and Kentucky. Nearest location can be found at yuengling.com.

Price - Not specified, available "while supplies last"

DG Yuengling & Son has partnered with fellow Pennsylvania-based company Hershey to produce a limited-edition beer for selected markets in the US. Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, which will be available in draught form only, will be available for a limited - albeit unspecified - period from later this month.

The beer, which comprises Yuengling's Dark Brewed Porter combined with Hershey's chocolate, works well when consumed alongside barbequed and smoked meats as well as cheeses and desserts, according to the company.

"We saw a unique opportunity to partner with Hershey's, a brand known worldwide for its iconic, delicious tasting chocolate, to deliver fans our first-ever beer collaboration," said the brewer's VP of operations, Jennifer Yuengling. "We spent nearly a year developing our Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and are excited for the world to indulge in the classic taste of Yuengling Dark Brewed Porter blended with the unmistakable taste of Hershey's chocolate."

Formed in 1829, Yuengling claims to be the oldest brewery in the US. Earlier this year, trade organisation The Brewers Association placed the company at the top of its top 50 list of craft brewers in the country.

Why low-alcohol is the next growth opportunity for beer - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Product launches

Expert Analysis

Beer & Cider in the United States

Beer & Cider in the United States

Beer & Cider in the United States...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Diageo’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Partizan Brewing's aperitif-style beers - Product Launch

Diageo’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Partizan Brewing's aperitif-style beers - Product Launch...

GLOBAL: Diageo to launch Windhoek in key markets

GLOBAL: Diageo to launch Windhoek in key markets...

Could 'delocalisation' signal the death of provenance in spirits? - Editor's Viewpoint

Could 'delocalisation' signal the death of provenance in spirits? - Editor's Viewpoint...

Walsh Whiskey makes most of Scorsese link with new The Irishman campaign - video

Walsh Whiskey makes most of Scorsese link with new The Irishman campaign - video...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?