DG Yuengling & Son's Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter - Product Launch

DG Yuengling & Son's Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter will be available for a limited period

Category - Beer, chocolate porter, 4.7% abv

Available - From mid-October

Location - The US, on-premise, in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington DC, Delaware, Indiana and Kentucky. Nearest location can be found at yuengling.com.

Price - Not specified, available "while supplies last"

DG Yuengling & Son has partnered with fellow Pennsylvania-based company Hershey to produce a limited-edition beer for selected markets in the US. Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, which will be available in draught form only, will be available for a limited - albeit unspecified - period from later this month.

The beer, which comprises Yuengling's Dark Brewed Porter combined with Hershey's chocolate, works well when consumed alongside barbequed and smoked meats as well as cheeses and desserts, according to the company.

"We saw a unique opportunity to partner with Hershey's, a brand known worldwide for its iconic, delicious tasting chocolate, to deliver fans our first-ever beer collaboration," said the brewer's VP of operations, Jennifer Yuengling. "We spent nearly a year developing our Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and are excited for the world to indulge in the classic taste of Yuengling Dark Brewed Porter blended with the unmistakable taste of Hershey's chocolate."

Formed in 1829, Yuengling claims to be the oldest brewery in the US. Earlier this year, trade organisation The Brewers Association placed the company at the top of its top 50 list of craft brewers in the country.

Why low-alcohol is the next growth opportunity for beer - Click here for a just-drinks comment