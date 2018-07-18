Jon Guggino joins Delicato from Constellation Brands

Delicato Family Vineyards has appointed a former Constellation Brands executive to the role of EVP marketing.

The California wine firm said this week that Jon Guggino joins from Constellation, where he was most recently VP of super/ultra-premium and imported wines. In his new role, Guggino will be responsible for the development and execution of Delicato's marketing strategies and oversee the brand marketing, direct to consumer, retail, hospitality and communication teams. He will also be a member of Delicato Family Vineyards' executive committee.

"Jon brings with him a wealth of consumer-led marketing experience and a proven track record of building brands and generating demand for industry-leading wines and spirits that out-perform their segments," said Chris Indelicato, Delicato's president & CEO. "His experience with top industry brands, digital programmes, agency partners and imports are perfectly aligned with our strategic direction."

Guggino described the position as a "new role" at Delicato.