De Kuyper Royal Distillers names Erik Van de Ven as global commercial director

1 August 2019

De Kuyper Royal Distillers has appointed former Heineken brewery director Erik Van de Ven as its new global commercial director.

Erik Van de Ven was previously managing director of Heinekens Alken-Maes Breweries

Van de Ven takes over from Ivan Menting, who is leaving to start his own business. Menting will assume the role of business development director for a transitional period.

Van de Ven, 52, started his career at Diageo and Japan Tobacco. In a 20-year career, he has been director of global premium at UK soft drinks maker Britvic and held positions at Heineken, including managing director of Alken-Maes Breweries in Belgium.

"We are very happy to welcome Erik in this very important phase of our business transformation with a focus on accelerating the global growth of our brands," said Mark de Witte, CEO of De Kuyper Royal Distillers. "I am convinced that with his proven track record and together with our worldwide premium business partners, Erik and his team are set up for significant long-term growth of our brands."

Why beer consumers care less about the detail than you do - Comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, HR – personnel, Spirits

