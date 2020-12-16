News

David Flochel lined up as next UK MD for Heineken

16 December 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

just-drinks' interviews - The review of 2020

The spirits category - just-drinks 2020 review

The beer category - just-drinks 2020 Review

just-drinks' Top Ten of spirits in 2020

just-drinks speaks to Atom head of NPD

Stoli Group adds spirits experience to exec team

Diageo trials cocktail whisky Johnnie Blonde

Former Diageo exec to head Beam Suntory RTD in US

Diageo joins Scotch whisky chase for new consumers

Diageo signs five-year tie-up with WaterAid
MORE

Market research

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Heineken has announced the appointment of David Flochel as the MD of its operations in the UK.

//i4.progressivedigitalmedia.com/5/2020-12-16-12-33-davidflochel_cropped_90.jpg

Flochel, who has spent the last four years heading up self-serve solutions provider Selecta, will take on the role from the start of next year, the group confirmed this week. Flochel replaces Simon Amor who has served as interim MD of Heineken UK following the departure last month of David Forde for the CEO post with C&C Group.

Amor will subsequently revert to his position of off-trade director at the division.

"I'm delighted to be welcoming David to Heineken, he is a proven leader with a deep and diverse experience in consumer goods," said Heineken's European president, Søren Hagh, to whom Flochel will report.

Earlier in his career, Flochel worked as a senior brand manager for Hoegaarden at Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The hire is the latest in a series of senior leadership changes at Heineken this year, including the appointment of CEO Dolf van den Brink in June and former Diageo executive James Thompson as chief commercial officer last month.

Signs of trouble as Heineken faces China distribution gap - click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, HR – personnel

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev, C&C Group plc, Heineken

Expert Analysis

United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance

United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance

Alcohol consumption per capita in the US continued to decline in 2019 as consumers focus on their health and are opting for more nonalcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beer was the only alcohol-strengt...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Heineken UK's David Forde named next C&C Group CEO

Heineken UK's David Forde named next C&C Group CEO...

Heineken shuffles executives, names first chief digital & technology officer

Heineken shuffles executives, names first chief digital & technology officer...

Heineken Q1 2020 - preview

Heineken Q1 2020 - preview...

Heineken executive clear-out continues, former Diageo executive to head commercial

Heineken executive clear-out continues, former Diageo executive to head commercial...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?