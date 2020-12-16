David Flochel lined up as next UK MD for Heineken

Heineken has announced the appointment of David Flochel as the MD of its operations in the UK.

Flochel, who has spent the last four years heading up self-serve solutions provider Selecta, will take on the role from the start of next year, the group confirmed this week. Flochel replaces Simon Amor who has served as interim MD of Heineken UK following the departure last month of David Forde for the CEO post with C&C Group.

Amor will subsequently revert to his position of off-trade director at the division.

"I'm delighted to be welcoming David to Heineken, he is a proven leader with a deep and diverse experience in consumer goods," said Heineken's European president, Søren Hagh, to whom Flochel will report.

Earlier in his career, Flochel worked as a senior brand manager for Hoegaarden at Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The hire is the latest in a series of senior leadership changes at Heineken this year, including the appointment of CEO Dolf van den Brink in June and former Diageo executive James Thompson as chief commercial officer last month.

