Diageo has introduced data-capture technology to gauge the success of its experiential marketing campaigns in Europe.

The Johnnie Walker owner's European unit said earlier this week that it carries out more than 20,000 experiential activations every year, making them a large part of the division's annual marketing focus. The new technology uses a tracking tool to analyse the efficiency of each campaign by calculating attendance and sampling. The tool also takes digital pictures to check the quality of the activation and ensure consistency across Europe.

According to Diageo's Europe & Turkey president, John Kennedy, the extra data will allow the company to "prioritise the most impactful activity and funnel more investment into that".

Kennedy was speaking on a Diageo investors call yesterday to update analysts on the progress of his unit. On the call, the regional president highlighted recent economic challenges in Turkey that have seen the Turkish Lira fall heavily against the US Dollar. Kennedy acknowledged the ongoing weakness of the Lira, but noted that it is still too early to say what impact it will have on Diageo.

"We continue to monitor this closely, and I'm confident the local team will adapt as needed, given their experience in managing volatility in this market," he added.

The Lira has lost 40% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, according to reports. Under pressure from business, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week announced a ban on using foreign currency for contracts including property in a bid to shore up the currency.

