Darker Still Spirits Co's Black Irish stout-infused Irish whiskey - Product Launch

Darker Still Spirits Co's Black Irish Irish whiskey

Black Irish is an Irish whiskey that has been infused with dark stout

Category - Spirits, whiskey, Irish, 40% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The UK and Ireland with wider international roll-out throughout this year

Price - In the UK, SRP of GBP28 (US$35.71) per 70cl bottle

Dublin's Darker Still Spirits Co has unveiled a stout-infused Irish whiskey for its home market and across the water in the UK.

Black Irish has been positioned by the start-up as a "dark Irish whiskey". Following maturation - for an unspecified period - the liquid is blended with Irish stout and carries an abv of 40%.

The initial release in Ireland and the UK will be followed later this year with expansion abroad.

"(We) wanted to celebrate and put a unique twist on Ireland's most famous exports, Irish whiskey and black stout," the company said.

Earlier this week, the master distiller for Irish whiskey market leader Jameson announced his departure from the role, with Brian Nation reappearing today at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co in the US.

Why post-COVID spirits consumers will be 'living in the moment' - Click here for a just-drinks comment