News

Darco Capital unveils 1776 Spirits Co to handle American Harvest Vodka, Beach Whiskey buys

19 February 2021

Share

Font size

Most popular

The just-drinks Analyst returns - Feb '21

The just-drinks Analyst returns - May '20

Does Heineken need hard seltzer? - comment

Moet Hennessy Performance Trends 2016-2020 - data

Campari Group in 2020 - results preview

Constellation counters A-B InBev seltzer lawsuit

Diageo's Baileys Deliciously Light - NPD

Japan lays out whisky production rules

Beam Suntory pulls 2020 level with stronger H2

Kendall Jenner readies 818 Tequila launch
MORE

Market research

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance

Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Spirits Sector

US private-equity group Darco Capital has set up a spirits entity after purchasing American Harvest Vodka and Beach Whiskey brands.

Darco Capital has bought two spirits brands, including Beach Whiskey

Darco Capital has bought two spirits brands, including Beach Whiskey

The newly-formed 1776 Spirits Co will support the two brands through marketing and infrastructure, Darco said today. Rebecca Running, who led Beach Whiskey before the takeover, will be CEO of 1776 Spirits.

Both American Harvest Vodka and Beach Whiskey were part of an incubator unit run by Taliera. Financial details of the purchases were not disclosed.

American Harvest is distilled from organic winter wheat grown on an Idaho farm. Beach Whiskey, which comes in cinnamon and coconut flavours, is based in Santa Monica, California, and partners with country music star Jake Owen.

Celebrities and musicians are behind a spate of new premium spirits launches in the US. This week, model and social media star Kendall Jenner announced to Instagram the upcoming release of her 818 Tequila.

Why Scotch whisky could take years to rebound in the US - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Mergers & acquisitions, Spirits

Related Content

James E Pepper 1776 Straight Rye 92 Proof, Barrel Proof American whiskeys - Product Launch - market data

James E Pepper 1776 Straight Rye 92 Proof, Barrel Proof American whiskeys - Product Launch - market ...

UFC entry to spirits ring has lessons for industry and its celebrity infatuation - Comment

UFC entry to spirits ring has lessons for industry and its celebrity infatuation - Comment...

Pernod Ricard is back in Kentucky with Rabbit Hole Whiskey, but why did it ever leave? - Comment

Pernod Ricard is back in Kentucky with Rabbit Hole Whiskey, but why did it ever leave? - Comment...

FREE TO READ - just-drinks' Mergers & Acquisitions database - September 2018

FREE TO READ - just-drinks' Mergers & Acquisitions database - September 2018...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?