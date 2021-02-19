Darco Capital unveils 1776 Spirits Co to handle American Harvest Vodka, Beach Whiskey buys

US private-equity group Darco Capital has set up a spirits entity after purchasing American Harvest Vodka and Beach Whiskey brands.

The newly-formed 1776 Spirits Co will support the two brands through marketing and infrastructure, Darco said today. Rebecca Running, who led Beach Whiskey before the takeover, will be CEO of 1776 Spirits.

Both American Harvest Vodka and Beach Whiskey were part of an incubator unit run by Taliera. Financial details of the purchases were not disclosed.

American Harvest is distilled from organic winter wheat grown on an Idaho farm. Beach Whiskey, which comes in cinnamon and coconut flavours, is based in Santa Monica, California, and partners with country music star Jake Owen.

Celebrities and musicians are behind a spate of new premium spirits launches in the US. This week, model and social media star Kendall Jenner announced to Instagram the upcoming release of her 818 Tequila.

