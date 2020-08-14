Cuervo's 1800 Cristalino Tequila - Product Launch

Cuervo's 1800 Cristalino Tequila

Category - Spirits, Tequila, Cristalino, 40% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, available in selected markets

Price - SRP of US$65 per 75cl bottle

Cuervo has released details of a Cristalino addition to the portfolio of its 1800 Tequila brand in the US.

The expression comprises an añejo Tequila that has spent 16 months in both new American and French oak barrels before being finished for six months in ex-Port casks. The liquid is then filtered so that it becomes clear.

The high-end iteration, which retails at $65 per bottle in the US, is packaged in a bottle designed to highlight its ultra-premium cues. Price-wise, 1800 Cristalino sits between Bacardi's $39.99 Tequila Cazadores Añejo Cristalino and SPI Group's Cenote Cristalino, which retails at $79.99.

In results for the six months to the end of June, announced last month, Cuervo saw its 'Other Tequilas' portfolio deliver a sales rise of 7.4% on the corresponding period a year earlier. Flagship brand Jose Cuervo was up by just under 20% in value terms in H1.

