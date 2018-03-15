"Crisis of trust" batters corporate reputations - research
By Olly Wehring | 15 March 2018
The reputation rankings of some drinks companies fell in the study
The reputations of corporate entities are on the decline for the first time in about ten years, according to a recently-released study.
The Global RepTrak 100 chart, published earlier today, showed that the rankings for 58 of the 100 companies listed have fallen. The US-based Reputation Institute, which collates the chart, said the decrease was the first overall decline in reputation since the end of the 'Great Recession'.
The list features eight drinks corporations:
- Nestle - up the chart to 33
- Danone - up to 34
- LVMH, the parent company of Moet Hennessy - new entry at 48
- Heineken - down to 62
- Bacardi - down at 89
- Carlsberg - new entry at 93
- The Coca-Cola Co - down at 97
- Anheuser-Busch InBev - down at 99
"The reputation bubble has burst," said Reputation Institute chief research officer Stephen Hahn-Griffiths. "There is a growing crisis of trust in the world, especially among big companies making record profits.
"Today, companies are more widely scrutinised based on their alignment with social causes, how they behave, their enterprise-wide values and the internal culture they create - they are not solely measured on what they make or how they make it."
The Global RepTrak 100 is based on about 230,000 individual ratings collected in the first quarter of this year.
For further details of the Global RepTrak 100, click here.
Sectors: Beer & cider, Corporate social responsibility (CSR), Soft drinks, Spirits, Water, Wine
