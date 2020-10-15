Crafty Nectar's Crafty Nectar 0.5 low-alcohol cider - Product Launch

Crafty Nectar's Crafty Nectar 0.5 low-alcohol cider

Crafty Nectar 0.5 hit the UK this week

Category - Cider, low alcohol, 0.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The UK, available online

Price - SRP of GBP1.99 (US$2.58) per 33cl bottle

Craft cider producer Crafty Nectar has launched Crafty Nectar 0.5, a low-alcohol cider designed to surf the continued boom in low- and no-alcohol products in the UK.

The new product promises "all the taste and character of a full-blooded cider", and is a collaboration with specialist online retailer Wise Bartender. Gluten-free and vegan, each bottle contains 76 calories.

Crafty Nectar 0.5 is made by combining pressed cider with apple juice to produce a low-alcohol cider in a medium-sweet style. The company said the drink is the result of a meeting between Crafty Nectar CEO Ed Calvert and Wise Bartender founder Tom Ward, with the pair setting out to produce a low-alcohol cider with "full flavour and mouthfeel".

Calvert said: "The vision quickly became a reality after a day of cider development … we actually hit on the perfect style on the fourth attempt."

