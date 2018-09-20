Craft beer interest migrates to Europe as North America loses innovation crown - figures
By Andy Morton | 20 September 2018
European craft brewers now account for more than half of all new launches in the sub-category
Europe has overtaken North America in the number of craft beer launches, according to Mintel figures, suggesting that interest in the sub-category has swung east.
In 2013, 52% of new craft beers were launched in North America as the region dominated the scene and saw an unprecedented rise in brewery numbers. However, according to Mintel's new product database, last year that percentage dropped to 19%.
In contrast, while European breweries accounted for 29% of craft beer launches in 2013, they were responsible for 54% in 2017.
Jonny Forsyth, Mintel's associate director for food & drink, said that in recent years, craft beer interest has "migrated from the US into the UK and now into continental Europe".
"Our research suggests that Europeans are embracing craft beer because they are looking for new, more exciting offerings compared to their usual beer options, especially in markets such as Germany, where brewers and beer styles have remained unchanged for centuries," Forsyth added.
Mintel also found that many European consumers are not concerned if their craft beer is a "true" craft beer produced by a small, independent brewer. Nearly half of Spanish beer drinkers (45%) said it's not clear what makes a beer craft and less than a fifth (17%) of German beer consumers said it would impact their purchase decision if a craft brand was owned by a large company.
Do consumers know about beer terminology as well as you do? - Click here for a just-drinks comment
Expert analysis
Beer in Eastern Europe
The beer market in Eastern Europe is witnessing consistent deterioration in volume performance. The main driver behind this is a substantial and sustained downturn in the largest market, Russia, a res...read more
Sectors: Beer & cider
Most Popular
Insights
- Why spirits must rethink its future positioning
- Cannabis versatility an attratction for Coca-Cola?
- Cannabis creeps towards the mainstream
- Could hop-flavoured water break new ground? - NPD
- CCEP basks in 'total beverage' prospects
News
- Pernod Ricard to open Porn Star Martini house
- The Coca-Cola Co silent on cannabis link-up report
- Global trade war comes to drinks next week
- Suntory ready to raise European Bourbon prices
- Diageo's Bulleit lines up bartender 'test lab'
Market research
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global vodka insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Coffee in 2018: The New Era of Coffee Everywhere
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..