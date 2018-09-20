European craft brewers now account for more than half of all new launches in the sub-category

Europe has overtaken North America in the number of craft beer launches, according to Mintel figures, suggesting that interest in the sub-category has swung east.

In 2013, 52% of new craft beers were launched in North America as the region dominated the scene and saw an unprecedented rise in brewery numbers. However, according to Mintel's new product database, last year that percentage dropped to 19%.

In contrast, while European breweries accounted for 29% of craft beer launches in 2013, they were responsible for 54% in 2017.

Jonny Forsyth, Mintel's associate director for food & drink, said that in recent years, craft beer interest has "migrated from the US into the UK and now into continental Europe".

"Our research suggests that Europeans are embracing craft beer because they are looking for new, more exciting offerings compared to their usual beer options, especially in markets such as Germany, where brewers and beer styles have remained unchanged for centuries," Forsyth added.

Mintel also found that many European consumers are not concerned if their craft beer is a "true" craft beer produced by a small, independent brewer. Nearly half of Spanish beer drinkers (45%) said it's not clear what makes a beer craft and less than a fifth (17%) of German beer consumers said it would impact their purchase decision if a craft brand was owned by a large company.

Do consumers know about beer terminology as well as you do? - Click here for a just-drinks comment