COVID-19 fails to stem premiumisation flow in US spirits - Brown-Forman

10 June 2020

The head of Brown-Forman has praised the US spirits consumer for their resilience, with premiumisation in the country's spirits category continuing, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking after the release yesterday of results for the 12 months to the end of April, in which group sales came in flat, CEO Lawson Whiting highlighted the ongoing upward trajectory of Brown-Forman's higher-end offerings. Woodford Reserve, the company's leading expression in super-premium Bourbon, posted a 19% jump in sales in the year, breaking the 1m-case barrier in the process.

"Over the last decade, premiumisation has been one of the biggest macro factors in our industry," said Whiting, on a post-results conference call yesterday. "Even over the last 12 months, we continue to see very strong premiumisation trends in the industry.

"If you look at what's happened over the last couple of months, those trends have continued. You haven't seen the trade down that some of us were worried about: Ultra-premium is still growing the fastest."

Asked how the coronavirus would shape Brown-Forman's longer-term approach, Whiting replied: "Looking out ahead to the next couple of years, I don't see us changing our portfolio strategy other than to focus on more super-premium-and-above brands. That's not only where the growth has been, but it's where our company performs the best.

"The US consumer has been extremely resilient," Whiting added. "Even though it's moved from on- to off-premise, consumers are still loving their cocktails. That part of the business has remained strong and I just don't see that really changing."

Following on from Whiting, CFO Jane Morreau drew parallels to the effect previous crises have had on the higher-end consumer trend. "We can go back to the financial crisis in 2008-2009 and we did see some slowdown in premiumisation, but it still grew," she told analysts. "It lasted for, say, a 12-to-18-month period, but it came back with a vision. It grew double digits. 

"If the past is any indication of the future - and nobody knows in this environment, this is totally different than anything before - we have that optimism about those trends we've been looking at."

Why post-COVID spirits consumers will be 'living in the moment' - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Company results, Spirits

Companies: Brown-Forman

