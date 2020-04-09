Coronavirus COVID-19 and the global drinks industry - just-drinks timeline - FREE TO ACCESS

Here's a timeline of the effect the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis is having on the global drinks industry:

COVID-19, a new illness caused by a coronavirus, was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan

Diageo has joined the ranks of drinks companies that have abandoned their full-year guidance, with the coronavirus pandemic already having a "significant impact" on its performance.

Heineken has pledged to retain all of its employees until at least the end of this year despite an expected economic hit from the coronavirus.

How is the coronavirus hitting the wine industry? - comment Every industry is being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In wine, the sales channels have been battered while production also has battles to fight. Category commentator Chris Losh surveys the wreckage.

Jones Soda is to sponsor an e-sports motor racing tournament as real-life sporting events are cancelled as a result of the coronavirus.

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like? - consumer trends As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, consumer trends columnist Lucy Britner looks at how the crisis will change consumer behaviour.

UK spirits distiller British Honey Co has warned of a three-fold increase in the price of ethanol as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is to cease brewing operations in Mexico, after the country's authorities deemed beer production as non-essential.

Carlsberg has followed several of its global brewing peers in suspending its performance forecasts for 2020, with short-term predictions deemed unreliable for the coming months.

Coronavirus takes shine off hard seltzer's moment in the sun - comment It was supposed to be the summer of seltzer. But, the coronavirus outbreak in the US has put paid to what analysts estimated would be a 270% increase in sales this year for one of the hottest categories in alcoholic drinks. Lockdown measures across the country will mean the cancellation of hundreds of thousands of outdoor picnics, tail-gate barbecues and beach festivals - not to mention TV parties for summer sports events such as the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics. In the space of less than a month, the outdoor hard seltzer consumption occasion has all but disappeared.

Pernod Ricard's Cognac unit, Martell, will have to rely on existing stocks as coronavirus safety measures impact production.

Beer sales in the US off-premise channel surged at the start of the coronavirus emergency, new figures have shown

Halewood Wines & Spirits is to reduce staff numbers in the UK and close its US office as part of wide-ranging measures to combat the coronavirus impact

Could the coronavirus pandemic make for more caring companies? - sustainability spotlight Ben Cooper examines how COVID-19 is giving progressive companies the chance to show the ideals of conscious capitalism in action, and how corporate engagement in addressing major global issues, such as climate change and poverty, might be affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Molson Coors Beverage Co is the latest drinks company to abandon its performance forecast for this year, with the group also rolling out a package of measures to help employees during the coronavirus crisis

What advice for the beer category in the time of COVID-19? - comment There's only one subject on everyone's minds at the moment, Stephen Beaumont included. This month, our beer expert looks at the options available to brewers in these deeply troubling times

An evaluation of the impact from the coronavirus outbreak is premature, according to Campari Group, but the effect will be certainly be felt in the short term

Authorities in South Africa have introduced stringent measures, including halting the production of all alcohol in the country, to counter the spread of COVID-19

"We're living through very anxious times" - just-drinks speaks to Distilled Spirits Council CEO Chris Swonger - CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL As distillers in the US come to terms with an on-premise channel in shutdown and an uncertain economic future, just-drinks spoke to the head of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Chris Swonger, about the potential impact of the coronavirus

The Coca-Cola Co has no plans to lay off staff, according to CEO James Quincey, despite warning that the world is "still at the beginning of the beginning" of the coronavirus outbreak

"No one wins. I don't see any company coming out of this up" - just-drinks speaks to Wine & Spirit Trade Association chief executive Miles Beale - CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL As the coronavirus COVID-19 throws the UK into confusion this week, just-drinks speaks to the chief executive of the country's Wine & Spirit Trade Association, Miles Beale, to hear his view on a tumultuous few days - with no immediate end in sight

Pernod Ricard has revised its outlook for the current fiscal year, with operating profits expected to tumble by around 20%. The group flagged a "significant evolution" in the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks as having prompted the review

Anheuser-Busch InBev has withdrawn its full-year outlook as COVID-19 continues to spread uncertainty about the short-term future among global alcohol companies

PepsiCo plans to take on 6,000 new US-based workers to meet the extra off-premise demand from the COVID-19 outbreak, while preparing compensation packages for its existing employees across the country

Constellation Brands has seen its beer volumes leap by almost a third in the US off-premise channel in the last month, as consumers avoid the on-premise to stem the spread of COVID-19

Another UK on-premise trade organisation has joined the chorus of voices in the country calling for government assistance to deal with the threat to the channel from the coronavirus COVID-19

UK brewers have voiced their concerns about the future of the country's hospitality sector as the on-premise faces an effective shutdown because of the coronavirus

Diageo has unveiled three support measures to help the UK on- and off-premise channels in their battle to deal with the coronavirus crisis

How UK food & drink SMEs can survive the coronavirus - comment Food & drink entrepreneur John Stapleton, who created and sold brands New Covent Garden Soup Co and Little Dish, believes there are a number of steps SMEs can take to help them survive coronavirus

Beverage companies in Europe and the US are moving to protect employees from an upsurge in coronavirus outbreaks by closing corporate offices and encouraging their staff to work from home

First-quarter sales for China's leading brewers are expected to fall by about one-third as the country's on-premise slowly reopens, an analyst has said

COVID-19 will have little impact on spirits sales in the Global Travel Retail channel, according to the world's largest travel retailer, Dufry

The Russian leg of the global Beviale string of trade shows is the latest to be postponed, with COVID-19 forcing the organisers' hand. NürnbergMesse announced that this year's Beviale Moscow event will be put back by six months. Originally scheduled for 24 to 26 March, the beverage show will now take place in the same venue - in Sokolniki in the Russian capital - between 2 and 4 September

Trade show ProWein has been cancelled and will not return until next year. The Dusseldorf show, due to start on 15 March, was initially postponed but had been expected to go ahead at a later date. Messe Dusseldorf, which hosts the show, confirmed the next ProWein will take place in March 2021

Travel Retail trade fair TFWA Singapore has been cancelled. TFWA organisers said today the show, due to be held in Singapore between 10 and 14 May, will no longer take place

Brown-Forman lowered its full-year sales estimates, due to a combination of the international tariff wars and the pending coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of Verona-based wine trade show Vinitaly postponed the event. Veronafiere said the show will now take place from 14-17 June, instead of 19-22 April

Constellation Brands moved to address "unfounded concerns" that the coronavirus COVID-19 had impacted US consumer demand for Corona beer. The company, which owns Corona in the US, highlighted "misinformation" circulating in print and on social media regarding the health of Corona sales. According to the group, some reports have suggested that US consumers are not buying Corona because they believe it is linked to the coronavirus

The outlook for Danone's bottled water operations this year has been thrown into doubt because its Mizone production facility is in the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak. Mizone, which is one of China's leading vitamin-infused water brands, had been lined up for a relaunch next month to "reignite" growth. These plans are now postponed, due to Mizone's sole production site, in Wuhan, having had to close

In results for the 12 months of 2019, Anheuser-Busch InBev indicated a circa US$285m hit to its 2020 sales so far, as a result of COVID-19 in China. Sales during the Chinese New Year had been disappointing, with the festive period coinciding with the start of the coronavirus spread

The Coca-Cola Co has said shipments of artificial sweetener sucralose from China have been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The company sources sucralose from both the US and China, but has flagged that Chinese suppliers have experienced delays in production and export as a result of the virus

Treasury Wine Estates will fall short of its expected fiscal 2020 performance thanks to the "significant impact" of the coronavirus on wine consumption in China. In a trading update, the company said: "Whilst the full operating and financial impacts of the outbreak are yet to be fully determined, TWE now has sufficient information in its possession that would indicate consumption across discretionary categories in China has been significantly impacted through February, and that this impact on consumption is expected to be sustained to at least through March"

The coronavirus outbreak will knock up to GBP325m (US$422m) off Diageo's full-year sales, the company has forecast. In a trading update, Diageo warned that reduced airline travel and an effective shutdown off China's on-premise will hurt its top-line. The group estimated organic sales in the 12 months to the end of June will be down between GBP225m to GBP325m because of the virus

Campari Group is to delay a targetted marketing activation for Aperol Spritz in China because of the coronavirus. The push, which CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz described as "research" to help fine-tune future campaigns, was due to start in February but has been postponed to the second half of this year

Wine and beer demand in China will be down about 20% in the first quarter of the year, an analyst has said, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak increases in severity. In a note to clients, Bernstein's Euan McLeish said premium wine demand is estimated to fall by 21% in the first three months of the year compared to the year prior. Beer demand, meanwhile, will decrease by as much as 18%

The organisers of ProWein Singapore delayed the trade show in mid-February due to the recent outbreak in China of the coronavirus. The event, which is co-run run by Messe Dusseldorf and Informa Markets, was due to run from 31 March to 3 April. In late-February, the show was rescheduled to 13-16 July

Pernod Ricard sounded a note of caution in its latest half-year results, with the coronavirus expected to hit sales in the group's fiscal-2020. China did well, delivering an 11% rise thanks in part to the earlier Chinese New Year. However, Pernod noted that the outbreak in the country is set to hit hard in the second half, with the country's entire on-premise channel having had to close in February as authorities try to reduce the spread

Pernod Ricard braces for coronavirus hit as China on-premise shuts down Pernod Ricard expects the coronavirus to shave 2% off its overall year-end sales as on-premise outlets in the worst-hit areas will stay closed until the end of June. Group CEO Alex Ricard outlined a number of assumptions Pernod is working under in China in lieu of continued uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1,800 in China and brought parts of the country to a standstill

Continued growth in Asia drove Australian wine exports to near-record levels in 2019, said trade association Wine Australia, but this year's sales are likely to be hit by the coronavirus in the region

The coronavirus outbreak in China will hit sales and profits in beverage-related industries such as retail and entertainment for "several months", according to a report from Moody's. In a study that both underlined the short-term impact the virus will have on Chinese consumption and downplayed longer-term effects, Moody's said the coronavirus will have a "greater economic impact" than the SARS outbreak of 2002-2003

Carlsberg said it is on track to restart production at its China breweries after an extended lunar new year shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Speaking to just-drinks, CEO Cees 't Hart said. plans were in place to restart production on 10 February

The coronavirus outbreak in China is unlikely to affect The Coca-Cola Co's top-line performance in the longer-term, according to CEO James Quincey, despite offices and manufacturing sites in the country remaining closed

Why is the Coca-Cola Co being conservative for 2020? - analysis The Coca-Cola Co's impressive full-year performance in 2019 demonstrates the company's "broad-based strength", while guidance for the current year looks conservative, analysts believe

Speaking exclusively to just-drinks following Diageo's half-year results, CEO Ivan Menezes admitted the group's GTR operations had been hit in the last six months of 2019 by reduced traveller numbers. "It's been more challenging," he told us. "To be prudent - and this is before coronavirus - we've assumed that Travel Retail will stay tough. Clearly, it has the potential to get even tougher with the travel impacts of the virus"

How slowing H1 growth could shape Diageo's future - analysis Analysts have offered a lukewarm reception to Diageo's performance in the last six months of 2019, warning that negative factors such as the coronavirus and an economic slowdown in India could impact the business in 2020

29 Jan - Global brewers take action in face of coronavirus disruption

In late-January, Heineken restricted all business travel to China as international brewers work to combat upheaval caused by the coronavirus. The news came at the same time as Anheuser-Busch InBev suspended production at its brewery in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus is believed to have first transmitted to humans. A-B InBev clarified the situation a day later, saying that the closure of the facility had been extended after production ceased over Chinese New Year

The first mention of the coronavirus on just-drinks came when Remy Cointreau posted its nine-month results in late-January. While the marked sales decline in the third quarter was blamed predominantly on the strategy to exit the 'Partner Brands' business, a poor showing for the Remy Cointreau brand was linked to "the decline in tourism in Hong Kong" thanks to the outbreak. The group also chose not to issue an outlook forecast

How will the coronavirus impact the beverage industry? - focus In 2003, I was living in Taipei at the height of the SARS panic. The city was a sea of facemasks, hand sanitiser and wary residents. At a time when everyone had a SARS story, I spoke to one doctor whose hospital was quarantined without warning, trapping staff, patients and even those who had dropped by to visit relatives. That the latest coronavirus outbreak is bigger than SARS is evident in the numbers. More than 500 people have already died in China and the Government is restricting travel, especially in the Hubei province epicentre. This time, whole cities are on lockdown rather than just hospitals

