Constellation Brands upbeat on US beer supplies despite Mexico brewing ban

Constellation Brands has taken unspecified steps to avoid an "irreversible impact" to its brewing operations in Mexico.

Constellation Brands owns the Mexican beer brand Corona in the US

Late last week, authorities brought brewing in the country to a halt as part of a raft of measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Anheuser-Busch InBev, which acquired Grupo Modelo's operations outside the US eight years ago, confirmed at the time that it had ceased brewing in Mexico to adhere to the new laws.

Constellation, the owner of the former Modelo portfolio in the US, said today its move was "consistent with actions taken by other brewers in Mexico" but stopped short of providing details.

"Constellation (has) announced additional steps it is taking to reduce its brewery production activities in Mexico to a level that safeguards the environment and avoids irreversible impact to its operations," the group said today.

CEO Bill Newlands added: "We are taking these additional steps after gaining more clarity related to the Mexican government's response to this health and economic crisis.

"Over the past several weeks, we've shifted resources to accelerate production of high-volume products and we've built substantial product supply across our warehouse and distribution network in the US. We remain confident in our ability to continue meeting the needs of US consumers and do not expect any near-term service disruptions to retailers or consumers."

Late last week, the group reported a 3% increase in sales from the 12 months to the end of February with US beer sales rising by 8%.

What advice for the beer category in the time of COVID-19? - Click here for a just-drinks comment