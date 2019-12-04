Constellation Brands calls time on Ballast Point with sale to Kings & Convicts

Constellation Brands has offloaded Ballast Point, almost exactly four years after spending US$1bn on the San Diego-based craft brewer.

Constellation Brands spent US$1bn on Ballast Point in 2015

The group, which has recently sold off some of its wine and spirits brands, confirmed late yesterday that Ballast Point will transition to Illinois start-up, Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. The transaction, for an undisclosed sum, comes as the craft beer category in the US is looking to firm up operations as growth rates dwindle.

"Trends in the US craft beer segment have shifted dramatically since our acquisition of Ballast Point," said Constellation CEO Bill Newlands. "We're pleased to transition the business to an owner that can devote the resources needed to fuel its future success.

"This decision allows Constellation to focus more fully on maximising growth for our high-performing import portfolio and upcoming new product introductions, including Corona Hard Seltzer, scheduled to launch this Spring."

Constellation's acquisition of Ballast Point in 2015 prompted then-CEO Rob Sands to defend the $1bn price tag, which many analysts had queried. "The multiple we paid in relation to the growth is actually a pretty reasonable purchase price," Sands said in early-2016. "We don't see that growth rate changing much in the short term. We expect another robust year."

Since then, however, Ballast Point has provided Constellation with more than its fair share of headaches. In 2017, the multi-category drinks company took an $87m writedown on Ballast Point, with Sands admitting at the time that the brewer "has not performed to expectations from a growth standpoint". Fast-forward to April this year, and Constellation confirmed plans to close two of Ballast Point's brewing facilities in California.

This week's announcement comes as Constellation awaits clearance to divest around 30 wine and spirits brands to E&J Gallo. The company also closed the sale of Black Velvet Canadian whisky to Heaven Hill Brands last month.

