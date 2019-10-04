News

Constellation Brands appoints internally for new chief growth & strategy officer post

4 October 2019

Constellation Brands has added extra responsibilities to the chief growth officer role, with incumbent Mallika Monteiro promoted to chief growth & strategy officer.

Mallika Monteiro joined Constellation Brands in late-2016

Mallika Monteiro joined Constellation Brands in late-2016

The company, which reported its half-year results yesterday, confirmed today that Monteiro has moved up to the newly-created position. The move comes three years after Monteiro joined Constellation from Anheuser-Busch InBev, where she was senior director for Bud Light extensions.

Prior to her two years with A-B InBev, Monteiro had two stints with Beam, where she worked on the Courvoisier and Jim Beam brands as well as the spirits group's vodka portfolio.

The new role will focus on "consumer and category insights, innovation and NPD across beer, wine and spirits, as well as the company's strategy development and business transformation functions", Constellation said. Monteiro will also join the company's executive management committee.

"To ensure we continue to stay out in front of consumer trends … we must create a culture where the consumer is at the forefront of every decision we make," said CEO Bill Newlands. "Mallika has been a driving force behind our efforts to capture and translate consumer insights into innovation that helps accelerate growth and share gains across the beverage alcohol category.

"This facet of our business will become increasingly more important as innovation continues to play a larger role in our overall growth strategy."

Late last month, Constellation increased the size of its board to 12 with the addition of two new members, including an advisor to Mexico's presidential office.

