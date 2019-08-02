Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey set for Canada debut

Proper No. Twelve, the Irish whiskey brand owned by former mixed-martial-arts champion Conor McGregor, has expanded into Canada.

The whiskey, which one analyst this year said could threaten the growth of Pernod Ricard's Jameson brand, will roll out in six Canadian provinces and territories including Ontario and British Columbia. The Canada launch follows rollouts in the UK, US, Ireland and Australia as owner Eire Born Spirits ramps up distribution of the brand, which was first unveiled in September last year.

According to Eire Born Spirits, which is controlled by McGregor, Proper No. Twelve has seen strong sales. The company said the brand was out of stock in the US and Ireland less than two months after its release and sold "hundreds of thousands" of bottles in a month.

In April, Jefferies analyst Ed Mundy warned that Proper No. Twelve is a potential obstacle for Pernod's growth ambitions. The Jameson Irish whiskey brand accounts for more than a quarter of Pernod's US sales, making the company vulnerable to the threat of a fast-growing rival, Mundy said.

