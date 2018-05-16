Concha y Toro's Fetzer 1000 Stories Gold Rush Red

Concha y Toro's 1000 Stories Gold Rush Red

Category - Wine, red blend

Available - From 1 June

Location - US, nation-wide

Price - SRP of US$18.99 per bottle

Concha y Toro's US wine unit, Fetzer, has added a red blend to its Bourbon barrel-aged wine brand, 1000 Stories. Gold Rush Red is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Petite Sirah and Merlot.

"The very essence of 1000 Stories is innovation at the intersection of winemaking and craft whiskey distilling, so it was only natural for us to explore different varietals," said Fetzer's VP of winemaking & winery operations, Bob Blue.

The launch follows 100 Stories flagship Zinfandel, which rolled out to the UK this year.

Fetzer has also created 'seasonal' releases under the 1000 Stories concept. This year the firm will launch a Carignan in time for Father's Day in the US, which falls on 17 June.