Coca-Cola rolls out cherry blossom bottles ahead of spring in Japan

23 January 2019

The Coca-Cola Co's Japanese division has released a limited edition cherry blossom bottle for brand Coca-Cola, as it looks to mark the pending arrival of spring in the country.

Coca-Cola's cherry blossom bottles are rolling out nation-wide this week

Coca-Cola's cherry blossom bottles are rolling out nation-wide this week

The slim-line bottles, which roll out across the country this week, are popular with females as well as with consumers "who do not usually drink carbonated drinks", Coca-Cola Japan said. The 25cl aluminium bottles carry an RRP of JPY125 (US$1.14) each.

"It is a perfect design for enjoying Hina Matsuri and cherry blossom viewing with family and friends, dining at the celebration of graduation and enrollment," the company said. Known as 'Doll's Day' or 'Girl's Day', Hina Matsuri is an annual day of seasonal celebration in Japan that falls this year on Sunday 3 March.

The slim-line cherry blossom bottle made its debut in the country in 2017. 

Earlier this month, The Coca-Cola Co added two new flavours to its Diet Coke line-up in the US: Diet Coke Blueberry Acai and Diet Coke Strawberry Guava.

What's coming up in soft drinks in 2019? - Click here for just-drinks' predictions for the year ahead

