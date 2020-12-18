Coca-Cola European Partners urges data-sharing to overcome UK challenges

The UK division of Coca-Cola European Partners has called for soft drinks producers and wholesalers in the country to share data as a way to overcome coronavirus challenges.

Coca-Cola European Partners said innovation next year will focus on core brands

The unit's VP of sales, Rob Harris, said today that combining customer knowledge will make both wholesalers and suppliers better armed for the coming 12 months, which is likely to remain affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A CCEP spokesperson told just-drinks the company is already sharing its data with some wholesalers but is "open to more moving forward".

Harris said: "We have a lot of data, and our wholesalers do as well. This is going to be the way wholesalers really win in 2021."

In a call with journalists, CCEP's management said consumers can expect more innovation in 2021, but with a focus on core brands. CCEP GB head Stephen Moorhouse also said Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, an alcoholic sparkling water unveiled earlier this year, will roll out in the UK from early-2021. Asked if CCEP GB was prepared to handle an alcoholic product, Moorhouse said CCEP already has experience of alcohol in other markets.

"It [alcohol] is not new - it may be new to GB but it's not new to CCEP," Moorhouse said.

