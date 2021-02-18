Coca-Cola European Partners set to land Coca-Cola Amatil deal by May

Coca-Cola European Partners is on course to secure its acquisition of Australasian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil by mid-May.

Coca-Cola Amatil released its full-year results today

CCA revealed the revised timetable in full-year results today, a week after CCEP upped its proposed bid. The completion date of early-to-mid-March is still subject to court approval and regulatory approval in New Zealand.

The deal, first announced in October, was given the green light by Australian regulators at the end of January.

CCEP's new bid upped the company's original proposal by almost 6% after CCA management argued that improved trading and net debt position had increased the company's value. The latest offer values CCA at AUD9.83bn (US$7.63bn), or AUD11.08bn including current debt levels.

The Coca-Cola Co owns a minority holding in CCA. CCEP is set to buy the holding.

In full-year results, CCA sales dropped by 6% despite a second-half rebound in Australia. The results were in line with a trading update released last month.

CEO Alison Watkins said today the group is focused on market share gains and growing its presence in e-commerce.

"We are confident that our enhanced competitive position together with our strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, robust cash flows and solid credit rating position us well financially and operationally to emerge a stronger,better business," she added.

