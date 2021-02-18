News

Coca-Cola European Partners set to land Coca-Cola Amatil deal by May

18 February 2021

Share

Font size

Most popular

The just-drinks Analyst returns - Feb '21

The just-drinks Analyst returns - May '20

Does Heineken need hard seltzer? - comment

Campari Group in 2020 - results preview

Moet Hennessy Performance Trends 2016-2020 - data

Constellation counters A-B InBev seltzer lawsuit

Diageo's Baileys Deliciously Light - NPD

Japan lays out whisky production rules

Beam Suntory pulls 2020 level with stronger H2

ABI fails to impress in hard seltzers - analyst
MORE

Market research

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance

Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Spirits Sector

Opportunities in the Western Europe Spirits Sector

Coca-Cola European Partners is on course to secure its acquisition of Australasian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil by mid-May.

Coca-Cola Amatil released its full-year results today

Coca-Cola Amatil released its full-year results today

CCA revealed the revised timetable in full-year results today, a week after CCEP upped its proposed bid. The completion date of early-to-mid-March is still subject to court approval and regulatory approval in New Zealand.

The deal, first announced in October, was given the green light by Australian regulators at the end of January.

CCEP's new bid upped the company's original proposal by almost 6% after CCA management argued that improved trading and net debt position had increased the company's value. The latest offer values CCA at AUD9.83bn (US$7.63bn), or AUD11.08bn including current debt levels.

The Coca-Cola Co owns a minority holding in CCA. CCEP is set to buy the holding.

In full-year results, CCA sales dropped by 6% despite a second-half rebound in Australia. The results were in line with a trading update released last month.

CEO Alison Watkins said today the group is focused on market share gains and growing its presence in e-commerce.

"We are confident that our enhanced competitive position together with our strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, robust cash flows and solid credit rating position us well financially and operationally to emerge a stronger,better business," she added.

Indonesia the wildcard for Coca-Cola European Partners in Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition - Click here for a comment

Sectors: Soft drinks, Water

Companies: Coca-Cola Amatil

Related Content

Coca-Cola European Partners eyes Indonesia with US$6.6bn Coca-Cola Amatil bid

Coca-Cola European Partners eyes Indonesia with US$6.6bn Coca-Cola Amatil bid...

Coca-Cola Amatil expertise could fuel alcohol ambitions - Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola Amatil expertise could fuel alcohol ambitions - Coca-Cola European Partners...

Indonesia the wildcard for Coca-Cola European Partners in Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition - comment

Indonesia the wildcard for Coca-Cola European Partners in Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition - comment...

The worst is behind Coca-Cola European Partners as Q3 sales approach parity - results data

The worst is behind Coca-Cola European Partners as Q3 sales approach parity - results data...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?