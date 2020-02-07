News

Coca-Cola European Partners hits sustainability target in Sweden

7 February 2020

Coca-Cola European Partners has launched new packaging in Sweden to highlight its move to 100%-recycled PET bottles.

Sweden is the first country in the Coca-Cola network to produce only 100% rPET bottles

The group revealed plans last year to roll out 100%-recycled PET bottles across Sweden's locally-sourced Coca-Cola portfolio of brands, including Coke, Fanta and Sprite. Sweden is the Coca-Cola system's first market where the sustainability goal has been achieved.

Earlier this week, CCEP unveiled new labels for its Sweden-made bottles that tell consumers to recycle the packaging. "Recycle me again. I am made of 100%-recycled plastic," the labels state. The new label design appears on all PET bottles in 0.5- and 1.5-litre bottles produced locally in CCEP's Jordbro facility.

"We are delighted to bring these new bottles, which use no new 'virgin' oil-based plastic, on to the market," said Barbara Tönz, general manager at Coca-Cola AB. "We also want to ensure that we get each of these bottles back to recycle them again, so that no material is ending up as litter or waste."

Consumer pressure over plastic waste has seen soft drinks companies ramp up their sustainability projects in recent months. Despite concerns over single-serve plastic, Coca-Cola maintains PET remains an environmentally-friendly option. Last year, Coca-Cola Co CEO James Quincey said the company has no plans to quit plastic and argued the packaging has a lower carbon footprint than glass or aluminium.

