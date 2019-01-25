News

Coca-Cola European Partners, Danone, PepsiCo sign up to 'Loop' global recycling programme

25 January 2019

Loop – How the recycle & reuse programme works - Focus

A raft of food and drinks companies have signed up to a global environmental initiative to combat the use of plastics in packaging.

Loop is based on a delivery service to consumers homes using reusable packaging

Loop is based on a delivery service to consumers' homes using reusable packaging

US-based recycling firm TerraCycle is at the centre of a coalition of FMCG companies that has set up 'Loop', a project designed to reduce waste from discarded packaging. The system is based on a subscription-type model where goods are shipped directly to people's homes in reusable containers.

Coca-Cola European Partners, Danone and PepsiCo are among the firms participating in Loop, which will trial in France and the north-east of the US in spring, before coming to the UK later this year.

While Danone is committing the Evian water brand to the project using returnable glass bottles, PepsiCo will offer its Tropicana fruit juice range via the programme.

"As we look to build a PepsiCo where plastics need never become waste, we are also exploring a number of ideas to reinvent the ways consumers can enjoy our products," said PepsiCo's sustainability VP, Roberta Barbieri. "Our participation in Loop builds on this commitment as well as providing the added convenience of e-commerce and home delivery.

"(We) have created vessels which we hope will excite our consumers, combining durability, which is needed for reuse, with high aesthetic design."

The list of signatories comprises:

  • TerraCycle
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Nestle
  • PepsiCo
  • Unilever
  • Mars Petcare
  • The Clorox Co
  • The Body Shop
  • Coca-Cola European Partners
  • Mondelez International
  • Danone
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts
  • Lesieur
  • BIC
  • Beiersdorf
  • RB
  • People Against Dirty
  • Nature's Path
  • Thousand Fell
  • Greenhouse
  • Grilliance
  • Burlap & Barrel Single Origin Spices
  • Reinberger Nut Butter
  • CoZie
  • Preserve
  • Carrefour
  • Tesco
  • UPS
  • Suez

