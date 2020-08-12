Coca-Cola Consolidated maintains growth - just - in H1 - results data

Half-year sales inch up 1% to US$2.4bn

Top-line slips 3.6% in three months to end of June to $1.23bn

Q1 rescues H1 with 6.4% sales rise

Coca-Cola Consolidated has emerged from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic - so far - in relatively healthy shape as six-month sales kept pace with the year-prior.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a healthy first quarter to thank for keeping H1 in growth

The North Carolina-headquartered group, which is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the US, said late last week that sales in the six months to the end of June were up 1% on the corresponding period in 2019. The 6.4% sales increase in the first quarter, reported in May, was offset by a 3.6% fall in Q2.

The main reason given for the second quarter decline was a marked slump in fountain syrup sales in the shuttered US on-premise over most of the period. Indeed, on a category basis, post-mix sales tumbled 45.5% in Q2 while the sparkling beverages portfolio was up 4.4%. Still beverages fell by a less drastic 4.7% in the three months.

The decision to furlough around 700 staff for the bulk of Q2 helped reduce 'selling, delivery & administrative expenses' for the period by just over 20%.

Management commentary

"Physical case volume increased 0.6% in the second quarter of 2020. COVID-19-related stay-at-home orders resulted in extreme volatility in our revenue and physical case sales during the quarter as the shift towards multi-serve packages sold in larger retail stores caused by the closure of on-premise outlets that started during March continued during the second quarter of 2020.

"Our 'Still' beverage portfolio relies more heavily on single-serve sales in our small stores and accounts where our products are consumed on-premise. Consumer demand was highly volatile during the quarter but improved sequentially as stay-at-home orders were lifted and local economies re-opened.

"Our bottle/can physical case sales volume monthly growth/(decline) compared to the same month of 2019 was (6.1)%, 1.9% and 4.7% for April, May and June 2020, respectively. We don't expect the demand experienced in June to sustain itself in future months, but we are encouraged by the volume growth generated in the second quarter of 2020."

Coca-Cola Consolidated also noted in its results announcement a tightening of supply for aluminium cans. "During the pandemic, consumers appear to be favouring the portability and storability of cans as they spend more time at home," the company said. "We have sourced cans from international locations and have limited our can product package offerings.

"We will continue to monitor and react as needed to the limited supply of cans in the marketplace."

To read Coca-Cola Consolidated's official H1 results filing, click here.

