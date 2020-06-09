Coca-Cola Amatil vending machines accepting cryptocurrency to limit consumer contact

Coca-Cola Amatil has overhauled its vending machines in the wake of the coronavirus to accept cryptocurrency.

Centrapay said the technology addresses consumers' COVID-19 hygiene concerns

The move, which covers around 2,000 units across Australia and New Zealand, aims to reduce consumer contact with the machines. CCA said transitioning to digital currency helps address the "hygiene concerns we've all become acutely aware of due to COVID-19".

To convert the machines, CCA teamed up with New Zealand company Centrapay, which operates the Sylo Smart Wallet app. Consumers can use the app to pay for items across CCA's vending network using cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.

Centrapay said it plans to expand the technology to other markets.

"We've established a presence in North America and will be targeting the US market next with some world-first innovations," CEO Jerome Faury said.

Vending machines are set to play an even bigger role in the Coca-Cola network with the roll-out of Costa Coffee automated coffee dispensers in offices and retail. The Costa expansion, which comes after The Coca-Cola Co bought the coffee chain last year, will include Costa Express machines that are "like a barista in a box", Coca-Cola HBC told just-drinks last month.

