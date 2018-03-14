Coca-Coca South Pacific's Powerade Pineapple Storm ION4 + Coconut Water

Coca-Coca South Pacific's Powerade Pineapple Storm ION4 + Coconut Water

Category - Sports drinks, functional drinks

Available - From this month

Location - Australia

Price - TBC

The Coca-Cola Co's South Pacific unit has added a pineapple and coconut water iteration to its Powerade range. The roll-out of Powerade Pineapple Storm ION4 + Coconut Water is in line with the company's strategy "to continue to drive innovation in the hydration and sport drinks portfolio".

Powerade Pineapple Storm ION4 + Coconut Water replaces electrolytes lost through sweat, the company said.

The launch, which will be supported by a targeted out-of-home marketing activation, is aimed at physically-active 16- to 39-year-olds. According to Coca-Cola, the new flavour leverages the growing popularity of coconut water in the Australian market.

"This launch provides an opportunity to demonstrate the innovation inherent to Powerade to new and existing customers," said Bridget Slipper, brand manager operations, Hydration Portfolio.

Powerade Pineapple Storm ION4 + Coconut Water is available in 60cl serves "for a limited time only".