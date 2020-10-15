Cinco Spirits goes big with limited edition bottle series from Cincoro Tequila

Cinco Spirits has unveiled the first limited edition release from its Cincoro Tequila brand - a range of numbered, large-format bottles called 'The Number Series'.

An unspecified number of the Cincoro series will be available in the US

Each 1.75-litre bottle - more than twice the size of existing Cincoro Tequila bottles - is engraved with an individual number and comes in a gold gift box. The new series will launch initially online, before rolling out in the off-premise channel in several US states.

Consumers can register their interest now online at the Cincoro online shop and will be given first opportunity to buy the US$369.99 bottles from 27 October.

Following the online launch, The Number Series will be available in "limited quantities" in the following states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee (in Nashville), Texas (in Dallas and Houston) and Washington DC.

The four-strong Cincoro Tequila range was launched in September last year by a group of professional US basketball franchise owners, including Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and LA Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss.

