Chinese alcohol companies post 9% sales slide through coronavirus lockdown

Sales for Chinese alcohol producers dropped 9% in the first four months of this year, according to new government figures.

Volumes for China's spirits companies in April dropped by 2%

The country's official news agency, Xinhua, reported yesterday that total sales for Chinese alcohol companies from January to April fell to CNY249.7bn (US$25.2bn). The four-month period covers the start of the coronavirus lockdown in China in March and the peak of COVID-19 cases.

The figures, from China's Ministry of Industry & Information Technology, did not include volume data for the four months. Volume figures for April, however, showed that brewers suffered the most in the month as hectolitres of beer sold fell 7% to 31m. Spirits dropped by 2% to 6.04m hectolitres in the same month while winemakers added 24% in volumes to 330,000 hectolitres.

China's recovery from the coronavirus crisis appears to be ahead of other countries. Last month, Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co, the Chinese division of the company behind Dusseldorf's annual ProWein show, announced that the ProWine China event in Shanghai will go ahead as planned in early-November.

