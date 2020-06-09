News

Chinese alcohol companies post 9% sales slide through coronavirus lockdown

9 June 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Is there something wrong with C&C Group? - comment

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like?

Why White Claw has the hard seltzer edge

Brown-Forman set fair to ride out the COVID storm

Brown-Forman Q4 & fiscal-2020 - preview

Diageo rolls out Smirnoff Seltzer RTD to UK

Recovery starts now, says Suntory Holdings

C&C Group fiscal-2020 - Sales up 7.8% - results

Brown-Forman fiscal-2020 - Q4 wipes out sales rise
MORE

Sales for Chinese alcohol producers dropped 9% in the first four months of this year, according to new government figures.

Volumes for Chinas spirits companies in April dropped by 2%

Volumes for China's spirits companies in April dropped by 2%

The country's official news agency, Xinhua, reported yesterday that total sales for Chinese alcohol companies from January to April fell to CNY249.7bn (US$25.2bn). The four-month period covers the start of the coronavirus lockdown in China in March and the peak of COVID-19 cases.

The figures, from China's Ministry of Industry & Information Technology, did not include volume data for the four months. Volume figures for April, however, showed that brewers suffered the most in the month as hectolitres of beer sold fell 7% to 31m. Spirits dropped by 2% to 6.04m hectolitres in the same month while winemakers added 24% in volumes to 330,000 hectolitres.

China's recovery from the coronavirus crisis appears to be ahead of other countries. Last month, Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co, the Chinese division of the company behind Dusseldorf's annual ProWein show, announced that the ProWine China event in Shanghai will go ahead as planned in early-November.

China bounce-back a tonic for spirits - Click here for an interview with Zamora CEO Emilio Restoy

Sectors: Beer & cider, Spirits, Wine

Expert Analysis

Success Case Study: Diet Coke in the US - Repositioning a tiring brand for a new generation

Success Case Study: Diet Coke in the US - Repositioning a tiring brand for a new generation

Diet Coke underwent a relaunch at the start of 2018 to address years of slow decline. With a new can design, look, and flavor options, and a Millennial-focused marketing campaign, the brand reversed i...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

China bounce-back a tonic for spirits - Zamora CEO Emilio Restoy - CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL

China bounce-back a tonic for spirits - Zamora CEO Emilio Restoy - CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL...

Coronavirus threat to Mizone factory looms over Danone's 2020 bottled water sales

Coronavirus threat to Mizone factory looms over Danone's 2020 bottled water sales...

Coronavirus impact on China consumption to last months - forecast

Coronavirus impact on China consumption to last months - forecast...

How will the coronavirus impact the beverage industry? - focus

How will the coronavirus impact the beverage industry? - focus...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?