China bounceback in Q4, but fiscal-2020 sales fall for Treasury Wine Estates - results data

Fiscal-2020 sales drop 9.3% to AUD2.65bn (US$1.89bn)

Second-half struggles after flat sales in H1

Treasury Wine Estates has seen sales in the second half of its fiscal-2020 struggle, although current trends in Asia suggest a possible route to growth in the current trading period.

Earlier today, the multinational wine group reported a 9.3% decline in sales from the 12 months to the end of June. The arrival of the coronavirus in H2 hampered any chance of building on the flat sales performance in the first half of the year, reported in late-January.

Treasury Wine Estates Fiscal-2020 - Sales versus 2019 - Organic Source: Company results

All four of TWE's reporting regions posted top-line declines, with Asia being worst hit, down 14.7%. The Americas, where the US wine market is working through an over-supply issue, fell by 11.6%, while Europe, the Middle East & Africa dipped 3.7%. Australia & New Zealand had a less troublesome time in the year, slipping by just 1.7%.

In results commentary, the company flagged that China is showing "positive signs of recovery", with volumes in the three months to the end of June rising 13%, and by 40% in the month of June itself. That said, TWE warned that social gatherings and occasions across the Asia region "are yet to fully recover to previous levels".

Over in the Americas, the group complained of "the persistence of challenging US wine market conditions" in the second half. The glut in the US means that growth in the country's wine market is benefitting private label at the US$8-$15 price point, to the detriment of TWE's higher-end wine business. The company also said in today's announcement that it is open to selling off some of its brands and assets in the US.

A notable rise in at-home consumption in the second half was recorded in several EMEA markets for TWE. The UK, the Nordics and the Netherlands all warranted a mention for maintaining value and volumes growth in the year, although measures to counter COVID-19 across the EMEA region offset the off-premise rises.

Finally, in the group's home region, the consumer preference to trade-down as the year progressed "significantly impacted" TWE's upper-end portfolio.

Treasury Wine Estates Fiscal-2020 - Sales by Region Australia & New Zealand Americas Asia Europe, Middle East & Africa Total 2019 602.4 1209.6 723.4 384.9 2920.3 2020 592.4 1069.4 617.1 370.6 2649.5 Source: Company results

Today marked the debut of new CEO Tim Ford, who presented his first set of results since taking over from Michael Clarke.

CEO Tim Ford

"While we have recently seen positive signs of recovery across a number of our key markets and channels, we are cautious on the near-term outlook given the uncertainty that remains around the pace of that recovery. We remain optimistic around our ability to return to sustainable profit and margin growth over the medium- to long-term.

"Supporting this optimism is our comprehensive strategic agenda, which is focused on building upon what is already a very strong business and positioning it for the next phase of TWE's growth journey and the achievement of our ambition to be the world's most admired premium wine company."

The group did not provide guidance for its earnings in fiscal-2021, "given continuing levels of uncertainty across key markets".

TWE did not make reference in its results to the announcement made earlier this year that it is considering spinning off its flagship Penfolds wine brand into a standalone company.

