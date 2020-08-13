News

China bounceback in Q4, but fiscal-2020 sales fall for Treasury Wine Estates - results data

13 August 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Could RTDs spur next wave of growth for whisky?

How older consumers are reacting, post-lockdown

How to reach Gen Z in the coronavirus era - focus

COVID's longer-term impact on soft drinks

just-drinks meets Asahi Europe's CEO - II

Diageo starts proceedings against Moet Hennessy

Asahi to combine European units

Moet Hennessy shows resilience for LVMH in H1

Former MillerCoors exec joins Phillips Distilling

Accolade adds hard seltzer line to Echo Falls
MORE

Market research

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research

Australia - Quarterly Beverage Tracker First Quarter 2020

Success Case Study: White Claw
  • Fiscal-2020 sales drop 9.3% to AUD2.65bn (US$1.89bn)
  • Second-half struggles after flat sales in H1

Treasury Wine Estates has seen sales in the second half of its fiscal-2020 struggle, although current trends in Asia suggest a possible route to growth in the current trading period.

Earlier today, the multinational wine group reported a 9.3% decline in sales from the 12 months to the end of June. The arrival of the coronavirus in H2 hampered any chance of building on the flat sales performance in the first half of the year, reported in late-January.

Treasury Wine Estates Fiscal-2020 - Sales versus 2019 - Organic

Source: Company results

All four of TWE's reporting regions posted top-line declines, with Asia being worst hit, down 14.7%. The Americas, where the US wine market is working through an over-supply issue, fell by 11.6%, while Europe, the Middle East & Africa dipped 3.7%. Australia & New Zealand had a less troublesome time in the year, slipping by just 1.7%.

In results commentary, the company flagged that China is showing "positive signs of recovery", with volumes in the three months to the end of June rising 13%, and by 40% in the month of June itself. That said, TWE warned that social gatherings and occasions across the Asia region "are yet to fully recover to previous levels".

Over in the Americas, the group complained of "the persistence of challenging US wine market conditions" in the second half. The glut in the US means that growth in the country's wine market is benefitting private label at the US$8-$15 price point, to the detriment of TWE's higher-end wine business. The company also said in today's announcement that it is open to selling off some of its brands and assets in the US.

A notable rise in at-home consumption in the second half was recorded in several EMEA markets for TWE. The UK, the Nordics and the Netherlands all warranted a mention for maintaining value and volumes growth in the year, although measures to counter COVID-19 across the EMEA region offset the off-premise rises.

Finally, in the group's home region, the consumer preference to trade-down as the year progressed "significantly impacted" TWE's upper-end portfolio.

Treasury Wine Estates Fiscal-2020 - Sales by Region

Australia & New ZealandAmericasAsiaEurope, Middle East & AfricaTotal
2019602.41209.6723.4384.92920.3
2020592.41069.4617.1370.62649.5

Source: Company results

Today marked the debut of new CEO Tim Ford, who presented his first set of results since taking over from Michael Clarke.

CEO Tim Ford

"While we have recently seen positive signs of recovery across a number of our key markets and channels, we are cautious on the near-term outlook given the uncertainty that remains around the pace of that recovery. We remain optimistic around our ability to return to sustainable profit and margin growth over the medium- to long-term.

"Supporting this optimism is our comprehensive strategic agenda, which is focused on building upon what is already a very strong business and positioning it for the next phase of TWE's growth journey and the achievement of our ambition to be the world's most admired premium wine company."

The group did not provide guidance for its earnings in fiscal-2021, "given continuing levels of uncertainty across key markets".

TWE did not make reference in its results to the announcement made earlier this year that it is considering spinning off its flagship Penfolds wine brand into a standalone company.

To access Treasury Wine Estates' official fiscal-2020 results announcement, click here.

Is Treasury Wine Estates setting up Penfolds to be the next Porsche? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Company results, Wine

Companies: Treasury Wine Estates

Expert Analysis

Wine Global Industry Guide 2013-2022

Wine Global Industry Guide 2013-2022

Global Wine industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also ...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in fiscal-2019? - results data

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in fiscal-2019? - results data...

Treasury Wine Estates explores Penfolds demerger

Treasury Wine Estates explores Penfolds demerger...

Treasury Wine Estates head Michael Clarke to exit in 2020 - just-drinks comments

Treasury Wine Estates head Michael Clarke to exit in 2020 - just-drinks comments...

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in H1 fiscal-2019? - results data

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in H1 fiscal-2019? - results data...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?