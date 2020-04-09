Chappellet Vineyard recruits internally for sales chief

Californian wine producer Chappellet Vineyard has promoted its national sales manager to the position of director of sales.

Mitch Boyd started in his new role at Chappelett Vineyard last week

Mitch Boyd, who joined the Napa Valley-based company as a sales manager five years ago, moved up to the role late last month. Boyd is charged with guiding Chappellett's "sales programme" for all 50 US states as well as 11 export markets.

Boyd has replaced Jay James, who joined Chappellet in 2013. James has now taken a new position with Larkmead Vineyards as general manager.

Boyd kicked off his career in the drinks industry in early-2001 as an international sales manager for wine producer Heck Estates, where he extended the company's portfolio, which included Kenwood Vineyards, to a raft of overseas markets. He has also worked for Calistoga Cellars and Rock Wall Wine Co.

CEO Cyril Chappellet said: "Mitch's knowledge and expertise have made him an invaluable part of our team. Not only is he a forward-thinking leader with two decades of experience in luxury wine sales, he understands the values that guide our family winery... Because of his unique understanding of our story, and his commitment to building dynamic, mutually beneficial relationships, Mitch has already earned the trust and respect of our valued trade partners."

In mid-2011, Chappellet acquired California's winemaker Sonoma-Loeb.

