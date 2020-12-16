C&C Group's Seven Summits hard seltzer - Product Launch

C&C Group's Seven Summits hard seltzer

C&C's Seven Summits is produced in partnership with a craft brewer in Northern Ireland

Category - Alcoholic sparkling water, 4.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Available in Ireland

Price - EUR2.95 (US$3.60) per 25cl can

C&C Group has launched a hard seltzer in Ireland under new brand Seven Summits.

The company said Seven Summits differs from other hard seltzers on the market because it is "naturally brewed, not blended". The alcoholic sparkling water is made with from alcohol and flavourings, with carbonation being taken from the brewing process.

It is part of a collaboration with Whitewater Brewing Co, a Northern Irish craft brewer.

C&C's Irish unit, Bulmers Ireland, said Seven Summits is "a truly distinct and refreshing product for consumers at the end of a challenging year for the drinks industry".

"The low-carb alcohol segment is evolving fast and it's exciting for Bulmers Ireland to now have a premium offering within this space," said the unit's marketing director Karl Donnelly. "Seven Summits is a naturally-crafted hard seltzer offering a distinct and refreshing taste."

Seven Summits will roll out in O'Briens off-licences nation-wide along with a selection of independent off-premise outlets. A full retail launch will take place next year, Bulmers Ireland said. Three flavours are available - Wild Berry, Lemon and Mango - and each can contains 72 calories.

In August, C&C Group's twin Irish operations - C&C Gleeson and Bulmers - were merged into one unit under the Bulmers Ireland name.

