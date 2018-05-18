C&C Group bought Matthew Clark and Bibendum last month

C&C Group continues to return familiar faces to the former Conviviality Group in the UK, appointing Steve Thomson as Matthew Clark executive chairman.

Thomson was CEO of Matthew Clark Group up to the point it was acquired by Conviviality in 2002. He returns to the distribution unit following its acquisition by C&C after Conviviality fell into administration.

C&C also bought Conviviality's Bibendum distribution unit, and last week reinstated former Bibendum head Michael Saunders as CEO. Meanwhile, it brought James Kowszun back as Bibendum's COO, almost three years after he left.

C&C said Thomson will work two days a week in his new role, assisting new MD David Phillips in his attempts to "stabilise the business" over the next 12 months.

Thomson described his return to Matthew Clark as a "pleasant surprise".

He went on: "I was saddened to watch events unfold at Matthew Clark earlier this year and therefore I am delighted to be a part of the team to make sure this historic drinks business re-emerges as strong as ever and in time looks to expand again."

Conviviality announced on 29 March it would seek administration less than a month after issuing a profit warning. The company, which employed 2,600 people, failed to find a solution with lenders to its cashflow issues and sought administration on the same day as the deadline for payment of a GBP30m (US$41.8m) tax bill that it hadn't discovered until two weeks previously. The company officially entered administration on 6 April.

After C&C bought Bibendum and Matthew Clark, Conviviality's retail operations including the Bargain Booze and Wine Rack franchises were offloaded to Bestway Wholesale.