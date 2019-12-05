CBD spirits companies must detail hemp source - Top Beverages

A UK distiller has revealed a potential issue in the nascent CBD-infused spirits category with an attack on products that do not disclose the source of their ingredients.

Top Beverages' spirits range contains 50mg of CBD per bottle

Nicholas Pullen, the co-founder of CBD spirits producer Top Beverages, has told just-drinks that brands should specify the source of their CBD in order to reassure consumers. While some companies brand their products as CBD-infused, Pullen argued that they use CBD derived from hemp seed or oil rather than from the hemp leaf.

According to Pullen, CBD levels are much greater when sourced from a leaf.

In a broadside at rival CBD-infused spirits company Halewood Wines & Spirits, Pullen said the group's 40%-abv Dead Man's Fingers Hemp Rum could confuse consumers because it uses CBD derived from hemp seed rather than the more potent hemp leaf. Halewood, which released Dead Man's Fingers earlier this year, does not state on its packaging where the CBD in the rum is sourced from or in what quantity.

In a press release sent out earlier this year, Halewood said Dead Man's Fingers Hemp Rum contains a "minor" level of CBD taken from hemp seeds.

"If you're using hemp or hemp seeds and hemp seed oil, then advertise it as such," Pullen said. "They're [Halewood] using hemp seed yet they're trying to pawn off their product as a CBD-infused rum beverage and that's just wrong."

Halewood did not respond to a just-drinks request for comment.

Halewood acquired the Cornwall spiced rum distiller Dead Man's Fingers last year. The namesake Hemp Rum was unveiled in June and in October achieved a landmark for an alcoholic CBD-infused spirit with a listing in UK supermarket chain Sainsbury's.

Top Beverages, meanwhile, unveiled its CBD-infused spirits portfolio in August. Each brand in the range contains 50mg of THC-free CBD per bottle, which is detailed on its bottles. Information about each SKU's source is also listed on the company's website.

On the subject of advertising CBD-infused alcohol products, Pullen said Top Beverages does not market its portfolio as health-beneficial but as a "functional potential superfood". Pullen said beverages in the category should stay away from stating health benefits or equating CBD products with the "high" of cannabis.

