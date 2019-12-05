News

CBD spirits companies must detail hemp source - Top Beverages

5 December 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Constellation cuts losses on Ballast Point folly

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate

US Champagne tariffs threaten critical blow

just-drinks' M&A database - November

Why spirits should embrace cross-category trend

Diageo proposes merger of India operations

Pernod still has use for wine - regional CEO

Constellation sells Ballast Point

"Ugly hoodies" to crown Tito's Handmade Vodka

Moet Hennessy takes control of Chateau d'Esclans
MORE

Market research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Myanmar: In-depth PEST Insights

Beer & Cider in the United States

Quarterly Beverage Tracker Second Quarter 2019: Argentina

Quarterly Beverage Tracker Second Quarter 2019: China

A UK distiller has revealed a potential issue in the nascent CBD-infused spirits category with an attack on products that do not disclose the source of their ingredients.

Top Beverages spirits range contains 50mg of CBD per bottle

Top Beverages' spirits range contains 50mg of CBD per bottle

Nicholas Pullen, the co-founder of CBD spirits producer Top Beverages, has told just-drinks that brands should specify the source of their CBD in order to reassure consumers. While some companies brand their products as CBD-infused, Pullen argued that they use CBD derived from hemp seed or oil rather than from the hemp leaf.

According to Pullen, CBD levels are much greater when sourced from a leaf.

In a broadside at rival CBD-infused spirits company Halewood Wines & Spirits, Pullen said the group's 40%-abv Dead Man's Fingers Hemp Rum could confuse consumers because it uses CBD derived from hemp seed rather than the more potent hemp leaf. Halewood, which released Dead Man's Fingers earlier this year, does not state on its packaging where the CBD in the rum is sourced from or in what quantity.

In a press release sent out earlier this year, Halewood said Dead Man's Fingers Hemp Rum contains a "minor" level of CBD taken from hemp seeds.

"If you're using hemp or hemp seeds and hemp seed oil, then advertise it as such," Pullen said. "They're [Halewood] using hemp seed yet they're trying to pawn off their product as a CBD-infused rum beverage and that's just wrong."

Halewood did not respond to a just-drinks request for comment.

Halewood acquired the Cornwall spiced rum distiller Dead Man's Fingers last year. The namesake Hemp Rum was unveiled in June and in October achieved a landmark for an alcoholic CBD-infused spirit with a listing in UK supermarket chain Sainsbury's.

Top Beverages, meanwhile, unveiled its CBD-infused spirits portfolio in August. Each brand in the range contains 50mg of THC-free CBD per bottle, which is detailed on its bottles. Information about each SKU's source is also listed on the company's website.

On the subject of advertising CBD-infused alcohol products, Pullen said Top Beverages does not market its portfolio as health-beneficial but as a "functional potential superfood". Pullen said beverages in the category should stay away from stating health benefits or equating CBD products with the "high" of cannabis.

Four tips on how to start a CBD-beverage company - Click here for a just-drinks focus

Sectors: Cannabis, Marketing – advertising & promotions, Spirits

Expert Analysis

Packaged Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Packaged Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Packaged Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

"We're putting our money where our mouth is" - Halewood Wines & Spirits jumps into CBD with hemp rum...

Halewood Wines & Spirits told to withdraw hemp rum ads that

Halewood Wines & Spirits told to withdraw hemp rum ads that "link alcohol to drugs"...

FDA must lead CBD out of the legal shadows - Comment

FDA must lead CBD out of the legal shadows - Comment...

Cannabis-infused drinks are

Cannabis-infused drinks are "here to stay" - CBD Oils UK...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?