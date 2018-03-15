Cawston Press drops added sugar to beat UK levy, attacks artifical sweeteners
By Andy Morton | 15 March 2018
Cawston Press said it is upping the pressed juice content of its sparkling drinks
Cawston Press is changing its fruit juices to no-added sugar to side-step the UK's incoming sugar tax.
The firm said today that it will use only pressed fruit juice to sweeten its sparkling drinks, in some cases upping the fruit juice content of its products by four-fold. It said it refused to follow industry trends for artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame and sucralose, to beat the sugar tax, which will not cover 100% juices.
"Artificial sweeteners just aren't us and mask the taste of our delicious ingredients," said Cawston Press MD Steve Kearns. "It seems a shame that despite many sectors in food and drink moving forward, for the most part soft drinks are still stuck in a time warp."
Launching in April, the new range will consist of sparkling Rhubarb, Cloudy Apple, Elderflower Lemonade and Ginger Beer.
A number of soft drinks makers in the UK have reformulated their products to duck under the 5g of sugar per 10cl threshold imposed by the sugar tax. UK bottler Coca-Cola European Partners has said that only regular Coke and its Monster Energy range will remain above the threshold. Meanwhile, AG Barr has lowered the sugar content of its flagship Irn Bru despite a minor outcry from consumers.
