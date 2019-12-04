Cava set for zonal redraw as region targets premiumisation

The Spanish wine region of Cava is looking to promote its quality cues to consumers through the introduction of a new 'zoning charter'.

The Cava wine region in Catalonia could have another layer of definitions to promote its denominacion de origen

The plan, announced by the head of Consejo Regulador del Cava earlier this week, centres around a new registry for Reserva and Gran Reserva expressions of the sparkling wine produced in the Catalonia region of Spain. Discussions have commenced between the regulatory organisation and the Spanish Government to select three 'first level' areas within the existing Denominacion de Origen (DO) Cava.

The criteria for the three areas include their "history in terms of viticulture and vinification, the climatic conditions and situation/place in order to validate the DO's authenticity and provenance".

The regulator's president, Javier Pagés, said: "What our new plans set out to do is give the consumer a guarantee of quality and provenance and guide them up the ladder to tell the story behind the wines whilst discovering more about what differentiates Cava from its competitors."

The project was detailed at a UK "cava summit", held in London on Monday.

Just over a year ago, German sparkling wine company Henkell & Co acquired majority control of Cava producer Freixenet to create the world's largest sparkling wine business.

