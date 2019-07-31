Casoni's Marian Beke savoury liqueurs range - Product Launch

Casoni's Marian Beke savoury liqueurs range

Casoni worked with London bartender Marian Beke on the range of liqueurs

Category - Liqueurs, 17-29% abv

Available - From 29 July

Location - UK, via Master of Malt

Price - RRP18 (US$22)

Italian liqueurs firm Casoni has partnered with UK bartender Marian Beke to launch a range of three savoury liqueurs. The range comprises 29%-abv bitter herbs and smoked almond-infusion Amarotto, 17%-abv Wild Berries and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and 21%-abv Figs and Cherries and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

Beke, from The Gibson bar in London, said the project took two years.

Stefano Tirtei, export manager for Casoni, added: "Traditional processes paired with modern ideas is the cornerstone of Casoni liqueurs and it is for this reason we have been so honoured to work with a renowned industry figure such as Marian. We are excited to bring Italian liqueurs into the modern age of mixology with this new savoury range."

In 2016, Campari Group offloaded the Casoni private label business for EUR5.3m (then US$5.8m), to a "pool of local entrepreneurs".

