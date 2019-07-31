News

Casoni's Marian Beke savoury liqueurs range - Product Launch

31 July 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Diageo - An apology - Editor's Viewpoint

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo at "peak innovation" - NPD showcase

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Diageo has to work to maintain upward trajectory

Diageo to leave Park Royal headquarters

Pernod takes control of South Africa's Inverroche

Patron, Grey Goose CMO announces Bacardi exit

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership

Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO
MORE

Casoni's Marian Beke savoury liqueurs range

Casoni worked with London bartender Marian Beke on the range of liqueurs

Casoni worked with London bartender Marian Beke on the range of liqueurs

Category - Liqueurs, 17-29% abv

Available - From 29 July

Location - UK, via Master of Malt

Price - RRP18 (US$22)

Italian liqueurs firm Casoni has partnered with UK bartender Marian Beke to launch a range of three savoury liqueurs. The range comprises 29%-abv bitter herbs and smoked almond-infusion Amarotto, 17%-abv Wild Berries and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and 21%-abv Figs and Cherries and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. 

Beke, from The Gibson bar in London, said the project took two years. 

Stefano Tirtei, export manager for Casoni, added: "Traditional processes paired with modern ideas is the cornerstone of Casoni liqueurs and it is for this reason we have been so honoured to work with a renowned industry figure such as Marian. We are excited to bring Italian liqueurs into the modern age of mixology with this new savoury range."

In 2016, Campari Group offloaded the Casoni private label business for EUR5.3m (then US$5.8m), to a "pool of local entrepreneurs".

Diageo's "peak innovation" belies more selective approach to NPD - Focus

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Expert Analysis

Lager Beer (Beer & Cider) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Lager Beer (Beer & Cider) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Lager Beer (Beer & Cider) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Lager Beer market in Canada.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Hard seltzers

Hard seltzers "here to stay" - incoming Molson Coors CEO...

Edrington’s The Macallan Estate 1950 single malt Scotch whisky - Product Launch

Edrington’s The Macallan Estate 1950 single malt Scotch whisky - Product Launch ...

De Kuyper Royal Distillers names Erik Van de Ven as global commercial director

De Kuyper Royal Distillers names Erik Van de Ven as global commercial director ...

Campari Group set for US$90m windfall from Villa Les Cedres sale

Campari Group set for US$90m windfall from Villa Les Cedres sale...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?