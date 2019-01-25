News

Casella Family Brands readies Super Bowl push for Yellow Tail - video

25 January 2019

Australian wine brand Yellow Tail is returning to the Super Bowl in the US for its third consecutive ad appearance.

Brand owner Casella Family Brands confirmed yesterday that a 30-second spot will air during the game early next month. 'Tastes Like Happy' features two clips created by consumers. The segments were selected from 1,500 submissions sent in via the Yellow Tail website and social media channels last year.

"Our new Tastes Like Happy campaign celebrates everyday moments of joy around a bottle of Yellow Tail," said Tom Steffanci, president of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, which deals with the importation and marketing of the brand in the US. "Yellow Tail is the most followed wine brand on social media and the most popular imported wine brand in America because of the love and loyalty of our consumers. It was a natural step forward to feature real Yellow Tail fans in our new Big Game commercial."

The consumer-created segments comprise Adrien Colon dancing the salsa on a beach in Ibiza and Katherine Nunez swinging from a rope off a boat in Aruba.

In 2017, Casella credited Yellow Tail's Super Bowl ad with helping drive a 26% rise in monthly sales for January of that year in the US.

According to GlobalData, the country's still wine segment, which had sales in 2017 of US$35.6bn, is forecast to hit $44.3bn by 2022.

