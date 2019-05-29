News

Casamigos, Don Julio both in growth in the US - Diageo Capital Markets Day 2019

29 May 2019

Casamigos, Don Julio both in growth in the US
Diageo has hailed the US success of Casamigos, despite the Tequila brand's price proximity to stablemate Don Julio in the country.

The Casamigos brand could cost Diageo up to US$1bn, dependent on performance

Almost exactly two years ago, the spirits group spent US$700m - growing to $1bn dependant on ten-year performance - on the Casamigos brand. The move came four years after Diageo took full ownership of Don Julio in a brand-swap-plus-cash deal with Casa Cuervo.

The Blanco iterations of both brands are priced in the region of $43 in the US.

Speaking at the company's Capital Markets Day in New York last week, North America head Deirdre Mahlan noted that Casamigos and Don Julio have both gained market share in the country's Tequila category.

"We're really pleased with the performance of Casamigos," Mahlan said. "It's growing a bit ahead of what we expected, gaining a point of market share in the past year. For a relatively small brand, that's a significant movement.

"In terms of how it's performing relative to Don Julio, we've talked before about (consumption) occasions and how brands are positioned differently," she added. "I think in some cases the occasions are similar, but the brands are positioned differently. Don Julio is a brand steeped in heritage and quality over a long period of years back from when the brand was started. Casamigos is a more casual lifestyle, easy-going with friends kind of brand. They've just been positioned differently."

Mahlan added that Don Julio also took one point of market share in the US over the last 12 months.

"We're excited about the continued strong growth rates for both of them."

Tequila & mezcal in the US - Volume Trends 2012-2022

Source: GlobalData

Tequila and fellow agave spirit mezcal are enjoying continued success in the US. According to figures from GlobalData, volumes increased over the six years from 2012 to 27m cases in 2017. Forecasts show that Tequila and mezcal volumes are set to double from the near-19m cases sold in 2012 to over 37.5m cases in 2022.

Why white spirits should follow brown and play the 'brand home' card - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Spirits

Companies: Diageo

