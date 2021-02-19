News

Casa Komos Beverage Group's Tequila Komos Reposado Rosa - Product Launch

19 February 2021

Casa Komos Beverage Group's Tequila Komos Reposado Rosa

Category - Spirits, Tequila, reposado, rosé, 40% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, available nationwide in "selected" on- and off-premise outlets

Price - SRP of US$29.99 per 75cl bottle

Casa Komos Beverage Group has added a second expression to its namesake Tequila line in the US.

The company, which started the year with a tie-up with Molson Coors Beverage Co for its Superbird Tequila RTD, is set to roll out Tequila Komos Reposado Rosa in the US in May. The iteration comprises a blanco Tequila that has spent between two months to a year in oak barrels formerly used to age red wine in France.

Reposado Rosa joins Anejo Cristalino in the Komos Tequila portfolio, with both expressions packaged in porcelain bottles.

"The demand for our ultra-luxury Añejo Cristalino has outpaced our expectations significantly," said CKBG partner Joe Marchese. "Repo Rosa is continuing that trend."

The rank of celebrities entering the Tequila category was boosted this week by Kendall Jenner, with the model releasing details of 818 Tequila on her Instagram account.

How COVID is opening up aged spirits to a whole new world - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: Molson Coors

Expert Analysis

