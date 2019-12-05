News

Carlton & United Breweries adds Balter Brewing Co to craft stable

5 December 2019

Carlton & United Breweries has used the time waiting to welcome its new owner with the purchase of another craft brewer in its domestic market.

Carlton & United hasn't let the pending change of ownership stop its craft acquisition plans

The Australian company, which is set to be sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev to Asahi Group next year, confirmed earlier today the acquisition of Balter Brewing Co. The Queensland-based company, which was formed in 2016, has been sold by its seven founders to CUB for an undisclosed sum.

The news comes just over two years after CUB bought 4 Pines, a craft brewery near Sydney, again for an undisclosed sum. In September, CUB purchased draught wine producer Riot Wine Co.

In a letter to consumers on the Balter website, the company's founders confirmed that business would continue "as usual", adding that CUB's approach was the only one they had entertained.

"Yes, we've sold the business, but no we haven't sold out," the letter said. "Tomorrow, we'll still show up to work with the exact same team, with (the) same mindset and values that have made Balter what it is today."

CUB CEO Peter Filipovic added: "We will help manage Balter's strong growth through our willingness to invest, our world-class beer expertise and our customer relationships.

"The deal also means we're expanding our presence in Queensland, where we already have a significant economic footprint with our Yatala brewery employing more than 250 people."

Asahi agreed to buy CUB from A-B InBev, for US$11.3bn, earlier this year.

Asahi lines up Australian domination at a price that's right - Click here for a just-drinks analysis

