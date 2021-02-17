News

Carlsberg trials low-carbon beer bottles in UK

17 February 2021

Carlsberg is to roll out 1m beer bottles in the UK that have a carbon footprint up to 90% smaller than regular bottles.

The glass bottles are made in a furnace run on bio-gas, which significantly reduces the energy used to make them. The glass is also 100% recycled, further cutting overall carbon usage.

Unveiling the project today, Carlsberg said it wants to reduce the environmental impact of glass bottles, which account for 10% of the total supply chain emissions for Carlsberg's UK brewing unit. The 1m beer bottles set to roll out in the UK as part of a trial of the energy-saving packaging will be for the UK-specific Carlsberg Danish Pilsner.

Mark Comline, Carlsberg's senior category director for packaging materials, said: "We are delighted this ground-breaking trial has successfully proven and produced ultra-low carbon Carlsberg glass beer bottles. Across Carlsberg we are inspired to work together towards a zero-carbon future."

The project is in partnership with glass bottle supplier Encirc.

It is not the only packaging trial Carlsberg is involved in. In October 2019, the brewer announced the development of a paper bottle alongside distiller Pernod Ricard and soft drinks giant The Coca-Cola Co. A rival design is also in the pipeline from Diageo, PepsiCo and Unilever.

Sectors: Beer & cider, Corporate social responsibility (CSR), Environmental issues

Companies: Carlsberg

