Carlsberg puts faith in digital ordering platform Carl's Shop as user base spikes

6 February 2020

Carlsberg has driven a sharp increase in traffic through its business-to-business online ordering platform after bringing the project in-house.

Carlsberg wants to expand the digital platform to reach regular consumers

'Carl's Shop', which first launched in 2014, grew its user base from just 9,000 at the start of last year to 24,500 by December. At the same time, sales through the store tripled.

Carlsberg now has plans to expand the platform to new territories and reach non-business consumers through the site.

The increase follows the decision to replace third-party vendor Osudio as the platform's operator. The project is now run by a Carlsberg product owner for technical operations and a product manager on the business side.

"We can do deeper monitoring and tracking of customer behaviour to optimise our features and subsequently increase sales for Carlsberg and improve value for our customers," said the digital product manager, Ilkka Apunen.

Carl's Shop is set to become an increasingly important factor in Carlsberg's strategy as the group looks to spur grow through a portfolio of digital products. The company has struggled in recent years as a challenging Russian beer market has dragged on performance. However, a strategy overhaul in 2016 along with ongoing cost-cutting has helped drive a turnaround in share price - since the start of last year company stock has risen by 45%.

"To thrive and grow in a world of continuous change, we've embarked on our digital business transformation journey that will enable us to positively benefit from smart uses of data, new technology and highly collaborative ways of working," said Carlsberg customer experience director Brian Skov.

Speaking to just-drinks this week, Skov said Carl's Shop will expand beyond its current six markets - China, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the UK and Finland - to Russia and other markets in Asia.

Skov also wants to attract regular consumers and is looking at B2C opportunities. The customer experience director said the idea is to link consumers online to Carlsberg beers that will be delivered through the brewer's customers.

