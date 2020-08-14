News

Carlsberg open to acquisitions, hard seltzer opportunity

14 August 2020

Carlsberg has admitted it is considering making beer industry purchases in the short- to medium-term, with hard seltzer also seen by the group as a category worth entering.

Carlsberg CEO Cees t' Hart spoke to analysts after yesterday's half-year results announcement

On a conference call with analysts yesterday, following the announcement of results for the first six months of June, senior executives at the brewer said that acquisitions are likely to form part of its post-COVID strategy. Carlsberg has postponed its latest share buyback programme, thereby freeing up funds in the second half of this year.

When asked about the prospects for future transactions, CFO Heine Dalsgaard told the analysts the company is "looking for inorganic opportunities".

"It's important to underline the fact that our primary focus is on … continuing to organically grow the business," Dalsgaard said. "Having said that, of course, there could be opportunities coming up.

"As you've also seen, there were a few opportunities already in the first half," Dalsgaard added, referring to Carlsberg's agreement with Marston's in the UK to create a brewing joint venture, announced in May.

In discussions regarding the Marston's JV, CEO Cees 't Hart expressed disappointment at Carlsberg's recent performance in the UK, but stopped short of describing the deal as consolidatory. "Frankly, I think [consolidation] is a big, big word," 't Hart told analysts.

"We saw this as a good opportunity to strengthen our portfolio in the UK. We've always said that we have not been satisfied with our position in the UK. In our view, this is an excellent opportunity to strengthen our reach to the market and also the total portfolio, as we are now strengthening our position in ale.

"We are not there to consolidate the market," he added. "This is an add-on. We strengthen our own position."

When asked about the hard seltzer category, which has seen the likes of Anheuser-Busch InBev launch a Bud Light-branded variant in the US, CEO 't Hart was cautiously optimistic.

"We have done some consumer testing in a number of markets and have a good understanding of the main drivers," he said. "The research results have highlighted some potential for the category, but there are also a number of challenges.

'T Hart explained that Carlsberg has been running a trial in Norway of a hard seltzer under the Garage brand name, with early signs proving "encouraging".

"We are evaluating the progress and potential launches in other markets," 't Hart said. "In general, we are positive over the opportunity."

