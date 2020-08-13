Carlsberg confirms H1 results, upbeat on health & wellness after COVID - results data

Carlsberg has added further details to its half-year performance, a month after reporting an 11.6% decline in six-month sales.

Carlsberg 2020 - Sales versus 2019 - Reported Source: Company results, just-drinks estimates

In its H1 results statement today, the brewer said sales in the first half of 2020 totalled DKK28.83bn (US$4.55bn). Volumes were down 7.7% driven by flagship brands Carlsberg (-13%) and Tuborg (-19%).

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc had a better time of things in the six months, however, growing its volumes by 10% year-on-year.

As mapped out in July's trading update, performance in the second-quarter - sales down 14.6% - almost doubled the rate of decline in Q1 (-7.4%).

COVID-19's more "modest impact" in Eastern Europe resulted in the region delivering a sales dip of only 1.3% in the six months, while the Asia and Western Europe reporting regions fell back by 12.9% and 14%, respectively.

Carlsberg H1 2020 - Sales by Region Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Total H1 2019 17792 5411 9781 32990 H1 2020 15176 5182 8463 28830 Source: Company results

The group noted that with around 25% of its total volumes coming in the on-premise, the worldwide lockdown of the channel earlier this year meant the pandemic's impact on performance has been "substantial". While remaining a small part of the business, an acceleration of e-commerce and digital adoption brought about by the coronavirus pandemic helped online sales jump by 46%, "with particularly strong growth seen in Asia".

CEO Cees 't Hart

"All our markets have to a greater or lesser extent been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organisation and our people have shown tremendous resilience and flexibility, allowing us to stabilise the business, help society and support our customers. To mitigate the impact of weaker volumes and mix, we've reinforced our focus on costs, cash and liquidity.

"Recognising that we're faced with a new market reality, including changed consumer preferences and a reduced level of on-trade activity, we're taking measures to adapt our business accordingly."

The company also made positive noises about the prospects for its 'alcohol-free brews', which Carlsberg believes will benefit from an intensified move to health & wellness among consumers post-COVID.

Carlsberg also confirmed in today's results announcement that it bought the rights to the Brooklyn beer brand in the group's markets from Brooklyn Brewery in June. Financial details were not disclosed.

The brewer will report its Q3 and year-to-date numbers on 28 October.

To view Carlsberg's official half-year results announcement, click here.

Why 'Quality Control' is the name of the beer game, no matter your size - Click here for a just-drinks comment