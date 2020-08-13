News

Carlsberg confirms H1 results, upbeat on health & wellness after COVID - results data

13 August 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Could RTDs spur next wave of growth for whisky?

How older consumers are reacting, post-lockdown

How to reach Gen Z in the coronavirus era - focus

COVID's longer-term impact on soft drinks

just-drinks meets Asahi Europe's CEO - II

Diageo starts proceedings against Moet Hennessy

Asahi to combine European units

Moet Hennessy shows resilience for LVMH in H1

Former MillerCoors exec joins Phillips Distilling

Accolade adds hard seltzer line to Echo Falls
MORE

Market research

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research

Australia - Quarterly Beverage Tracker First Quarter 2020

Success Case Study: White Claw

Carlsberg has added further details to its half-year performance, a month after reporting an 11.6% decline in six-month sales.

Carlsberg 2020 - Sales versus 2019 - Reported

Source: Company results, just-drinks estimates

In its H1 results statement today, the brewer said sales in the first half of 2020 totalled DKK28.83bn (US$4.55bn). Volumes were down 7.7% driven by flagship brands Carlsberg (-13%) and Tuborg (-19%).

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc had a better time of things in the six months, however, growing its volumes by 10% year-on-year.

As mapped out in July's trading update, performance in the second-quarter - sales down 14.6% - almost doubled the rate of decline in Q1 (-7.4%).

COVID-19's more "modest impact" in Eastern Europe resulted in the region delivering a sales dip of only 1.3% in the six months, while the Asia and Western Europe reporting regions fell back by 12.9% and 14%, respectively.

Carlsberg H1 2020 - Sales by Region

Western EuropeEastern EuropeAsiaTotal
H1 2019177925411978132990
H1 2020151765182846328830

Source: Company results

The group noted that with around 25% of its total volumes coming in the on-premise, the worldwide lockdown of the channel earlier this year meant the pandemic's impact on performance has been "substantial". While remaining a small part of the business, an acceleration of e-commerce and digital adoption brought about by the coronavirus pandemic helped online sales jump by 46%, "with particularly strong growth seen in Asia". 

CEO Cees 't Hart

"All our markets have to a greater or lesser extent been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organisation and our people have shown tremendous resilience and flexibility, allowing us to stabilise the business, help society and support our customers. To mitigate the impact of weaker volumes and mix, we've reinforced our focus on costs, cash and liquidity.

"Recognising that we're faced with a new market reality, including changed consumer preferences and a reduced level of on-trade activity, we're taking measures to adapt our business accordingly."

The company also made positive noises about the prospects for its 'alcohol-free brews', which Carlsberg believes will benefit from an intensified move to health & wellness among consumers post-COVID.

Carlsberg also confirmed in today's results announcement that it bought the rights to the Brooklyn beer brand in the group's markets from Brooklyn Brewery in June. Financial details were not disclosed.

The brewer will report its Q3 and year-to-date numbers on 28 October.

To view Carlsberg's official half-year results announcement, click here.

Why 'Quality Control' is the name of the beer game, no matter your size - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Company results

Companies: Carlsberg

Expert Analysis

Global Beer & Cider

Global Beer & Cider

Global Beer & Cider industry profile provides top- line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014- 18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also cont...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Carlsberg Q1 2020 - Sales down 7.4%, Eastern Europe posts increase - results data - comment

Carlsberg Q1 2020 - Sales down 7.4%, Eastern Europe posts increase - results data - comment...

Coca-Cola Consolidated maintains growth - just - in H1 - results data

Coca-Cola Consolidated maintains growth - just - in H1 - results data...

Monster Beverage Corp to ride out COVID as H1 sales slow - results data

Monster Beverage Corp to ride out COVID as H1 sales slow - results data...

Brewers should offload value assets as worst-case COVID scenario fails to materialise - comment

Brewers should offload value assets as worst-case COVID scenario fails to materialise - comment...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?