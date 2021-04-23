News

Captain Morgan prepares for MLS season with 'Soccer Pick Em' push

23 April 2021

Diageo has strengthened Captain Morgan's soccer credentials in North America, partnering the brand with sports betting company FanDuel for this season's Major League Soccer competition.

The brand, which has been the 'official spiced rum' of MLS since 2019, will front FanDuel's 'Soccer Pick 'Em' season-long free-to-play betting game. Winnings of up to US$3,000 a week will be available to US soccer fans LDA-and-over through the activity, based on their results predictions.

Captain Morgan will also have a presence "across various platforms" throughout the season, which started last weekend and runs until November, using the tagline 'Sub in the Captain'.

"All of us at Captain Morgan have been looking forward to this season for several months now and we know there are millions of soccer fans out there who are as eager as we are to see teams back in action at their home stadiums once again," said Sam Salameh, VP of Captain Morgan. "We're so thrilled to have found a partner in FanDuel that will help us offer fans new ways to consume and engage with the game we all love this season."

Earlier this year, Captain Morgan, which already sponsors eight MLS clubs, added a ninth when it signed up the league's newest club, Austin FC.

Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Spirits

Companies: Captain Morgan, Diageo

