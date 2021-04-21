Canopy Growth lines up CBD expansion in US with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits deal

Canopy Growth, the cannabis partner of Constellation Brands, is to ramp up its CBD beverages footprint in the US after signing a nationwide distribution partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Canopy Growth released the CBD brand Quatreau in the US earlier this year

The agreement, announced today, creates an expanded route-to-market for Canopy's CBD portfolio, which launched earlier this year in the US through an e-commerce store. Brands including Quatreau, which is already on sale in Canada, will now roll out to "mainstream" US retailers, Canopy said.

Southern Glazer's, one of the largest alcohol distributors in the US, will launch Quatreau in seven states ahead of a wider release later in the year. The distributor is to use its existing commercial infrastructure, including the Proof e-commerce platform, to reach retailers.

Praising the agreement, Canopy said it is one of the first US CBD beverage producers to access the market-wide network of a large-scale alcohol distributor to reach consumers. "Through this groundbreaking partnership, we will leverage Southern Glazer's established distribution network to bring our CBD beverage portfolio to retailers and consumers across the US market," added Canopy CCO Julious Grant.

Quatreau, which is the company's initial product, is a zero-sugar, flavoured beverage with 20mg of hemp-based CBD. It carries an SRP of US$3.99 per 12oz (35.5cl) can. Other Canopy brands on sale in Canada include Houseplant and Tweed.

Why COVID has changed trade shows forever - Click here for a just-drinks focus