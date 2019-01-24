News

Cannabis tourism blocking accurate take on beer effect - Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO

24 January 2019

Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito has reportedly blamed US cannabis tourists for clouding data on whether cannabis legalisation in North America is damaging beer sales.

A-B InBev CEO Carlos Brito said there are not enough data points on the cannabis effect

A-B InBev CEO Carlos Brito said there are not enough data points on the cannabis effect

The head of the world's largest brewer told CNBC yesterday it is difficult to draw conclusions from recent beer declines in the US because "we still don't have enough data points" on cannabis. He said information is muddied by people from banned regions visiting legalised states such as Colorado and Washington to use the drug.

A number of alcohol companies have entered the cannabis category, including A-B InBev, through partnerships with cannabis firms. In December, A-B InBev announced it had set up US$100m cannabis partnership with Canada's Tilray.

Concerns over whether increased cannabis use among legal-age consumers will impact alcohol sales have so far yet to be realised. A recent study by US trade body Distilled Spirits Council found that legalisation has had no effect on spirits sales so far.

Alcohol companies in the cannabis category have been bullish about its outlook. In January, Constellation Brands' incoming CEO, Bill Newlands, said cannabis is one of the biggest opportunities "of our lifetime".

Brito was speaking to CNBC at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, which is hosting the annual World Economic Forum.

