By Andy Morton | 19 September 2018
Love Hemp Water was released in April and has already secured a number of UK supermarket listings
As The Coca-Cola Co reportedly considers entering the CBD beverage market, a UK company already in the category has spoken of the challenges of marketing the oil's potential health benefits to consumers.
Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Coca-Cola is in talks with a Canadian cannabis company to develop beverages containing CBD, an oil that can be extracted from hemp or cannabis. The report said Coca-Cola would look to produce health-and-wellness drinks using CBD oil, which is linked to numerous health benefits including relief from pain, anxiety, depression and Alzheimer's disease.
Speaking to just-drinks today, however, the owner of CBD-infused water Love Hemp said the brand does not make any health claims for its products because - despite evidence from groups including the World Health Organisation - EU regulations do not officially recognise the claims. Instead, the Love Hemp brand relies on the increasing number of positive stories in the media surrounding CBD.
"We can't make any health claims, but we don't need to," said the commercial director for CBD Oils UK's food and drinks unit, Adam Pritchard. "The benefits of CBD are becoming more widely understood because of the role the press is playing. There are a lot of anecdotal stories out there, stories of people's lives being turned around because of CBD. But, these are not approved health claims."
Pritchard is the founder of UK pomegranate juice brand Pomegreat, which he sold to the owners of US brand Pom Wonderful in 2015. In 2006, Pomegreat was reprimanded by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority for making "unacceptable" medical claims it could improve heart health.
Love Hemp Water was only launched in April but is already listed in Sainbury's, Ocado and Holland & Barret in the UK. Pritchard said sales have grown every month and retailer interest is high, despite nervousness from some consumers over CBD's link with cannabis. "There is a lot of misunderstanding, but also a lot of interest," he explained.
Love Hemp is made with CBD from hemp and not cannabis, Pritchard noted, and, unlike many CBD products on the market, is guaranteed to contain no trace of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.
"A lot of retailers want 0.0% THC - that is part of our USP," he said. "It allows the brand to go to the mainstream. We don't want it to be niche."
Pritchard said Coca-Cola's reported interest in the category will further push CBD towards the mainstream. "If the world's biggest drinks company is interested in cannabis-infused beverages, then how can that not help our cause?" Pritchard explained. "It serves to confirm what we already know - that CBD is here to stay."
Pritchard added that his experience in the pomegranate juice segment has helped with his new venture, but that the potential for CBD beverages is much greater.
"I'm more excited about this, because the opportunity is larger," he said. "CBD has been around for centuries, it is inherently understood. It's just that no-one has taken a brand into the mass market, but that is changing quickly right now. How can that not excite an entrepreneur?"
